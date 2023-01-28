The rumored RTX 4090Ti/TITAN

Specs seem insane tbh, not a small bump"According to the latest rumors, the TITAN ADA graphics card could feature as many as 18176 CUDA cores and possibly even 48GB of memory. In fact, this could be NVIDIA’s first card to launch with 24 Gbps GDDR6X modules.The 800W TDP that is being mentioned is the maximum board power, which is not comparable to RTX 4090’s 450W TDP, but rather its max power limit of 600W.Thus far there is no indication that this GPU might be released soon. However, with so many photographs now leaked, there is no doubt that the quad-slot RTX 40 design was planned for a long time."