The RTX 5050 is coming, but does anybody care?

Sir Beregond said: Price should be closer to $189-$199.



8GB is fine for that price point.



Power consumption is high for a 50-class card. A use case for these types of cards in the past has been as low power (needing no external power cable) and / or small form factor.



The 3050 came in 130, 115, and 70W versions. The 130 and 115W versions had equal nominal performance (Cut down GA106 vs full GA107); the 70W one was cut down hard at only compute 60% performance (and 75% ram size/bandwidth) that it really should've had different branding: Either 3040 for the 75W one, or make the 115/130W versions 3050 ti.While I'd like to see a new 75W or under card - and suspect some big OEMs are clamoring for one, I'd rather see it launched as a 5040 to be more clearly differentiated due to the inevitable drop in performance that lower power level would require.While x50 had been the no external power designation for a number of generations; the steady climb in TDP means that something had to give eventually just like it has at higher levels.There's no reason to spread chaotic mess of mobile GPU designations up to the desktop versions. A mobile 5050 is allowed to have a higher TDP (45-100) than a 5090 (95 to 150W). While in that case I'd expect the very underclocked 5090 to still smoke the 5050, the mobile 5050/60/70 have almost identical power ranges and with a less than 2x spread in core count there's plenty of room for a nominally 1 level lower GPU to be faster in actuality.