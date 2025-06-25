  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

The RTX 5050 is coming, but does anybody care?

V

vjhawk

Gawd
2FA
Joined
Sep 2, 2016
Messages
669
It's set for release in the back end of July. It's going to be an 8GB card for an MSRP of $249.

Additional specifications: 128 bit interface, 130W TGP, and same CUDA core count as the ancient 3050 GPU.

1750819528903.png

(Info from Tom's Hardware: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...9-entry-level-50-series-launches-in-late-july)

Who is this made for? I would never recommend this card for a new first time PC buyer. 8GB for a GPU is simply bad in 2025.
Is there anybody out there who is excited for this card?
 
vjhawk said:
It's set for release in the back end of July. It's going to be an 8GB card for an MSRP of $249.

Additional specifications: 128 bit interface, 130W TGP, and same CUDA core count as the ancient 3050 GPU.

View attachment 737906
(Info from Tom's Hardware: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...9-entry-level-50-series-launches-in-late-july)

Who is this made for? I would never recommend this card for a new first time PC buyer. 8GB for a GPU is simply bad in 2025.
Is there anybody out there who is excited for this card?
Click to expand...
It’s so off the radar even the previous thread was forgotten
https://hardforum.com/threads/nvidia-geforce-rtx-5050-reportedly-scheduled-for-july-release.2041759/


Total wet fart of a release
 
Price should be closer to $189-$199.

8GB is fine for that price point.

Power consumption is high for a 50-class card. A use case for these types of cards in the past has been as low power (needing no external power cable) and / or small form factor.

Another waste of TSMC silicon.
 
AD107 was 159mm for 3072 cores, wonder how small this will be (need to fit the 128 bits memory controller, maybe that was the smallest it could be....)
 
kalston said:
I'd have liked it at 75w instead, to replace the 750 and 1050 tis of old. But yea whatever, the 1050 ti of my home server is working well enough I suppose, with an unbeatable 5w idle power draw.
Click to expand...
That's pretty much what I was thinking. The only people who will want a bottom end "gaming" card are those who are afraid to buy used, but we could use a new round of low power cards that just make a machine with no integrated graphics work. OTOH I'd rather see AMD launch something (I run Linux on my server) and Intel ARC A310 fits the bill except for costing more than $100. Actually the Intel card is probably sort of optimal for some uses - It's got Intel video encode/decode, so basically adds QuickSync to a system with no integrated graphics.
 
The 780M is pretty slick (~1650), with the caveat that you have to throw some extra RAM at it (+16GB DDR5 ~= $35)
890M is even better (~1070Ti), but the price increase is pretty steep for just ~30% better iGPU performance.

The RTX 5050 is embarrassing - $250 (probably closer to $300+ after retail / scalping), 8GB GDDR6, and damn near 2x 75W
The RTX 3060 Ti looks good by comparison, and I picked that up for $225 2+ years ago!
 
pendragon1 said:

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wo7_5FkzjHk
Click to expand...

Such a hilarious title. Nvidia doesn't care anymore, but it was AMD who said they wouldn't compete in the high end. How does someone have such a stupid idea in their head that it's Nvidia who doesn't care anymore? What is it that people think would happen if NVidia went full throttle on every release and left AMD so far behing that their GPUs would be no better than display output devices?

Now don't get me wrong. I'm fully aware that Nvidia wouldn't be able to do this in one generation, but do people really not realize that Nvidia is intentionally sandbagging themselves to make sure they have at least some competition so they wouldn't be declared a monopoly?
 
The reaction to the same performance B580 from Intel vs the 5050 from Nvidia can be a bit funny/overblown, Intel gave the influencer class giant amount of content while Nvidia gave them nothing, not even review sample, that could influence their perception (and what they mean by not caring, they view the industry a lot into the prism of what its mean for content creator)

HpanYdR7igcmJL8MtS7kRS.jpg


that was the reaction to the "$250" that was more $300 for its lifetime than $250:

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dboPZUcTAW4

Now this, get a not even care, Internet turn people into hyperbole quite a lot, a bit like the gap in reaction between the 9070/9070xt and 9060xt.... as if there was some big gap between the 9070 and 9060xt 16GB in term of offer/value...

ZeroBarrier said:
but it was AMD who said they wouldn't compete in the high end. How does someone have such a stupid idea in their head that it's Nvidia who doesn't care anymore?
Click to expand...
Not sure about that link between the 2 here, if Volkswagen does not compete in the high end in some market does it mean it does not care ?
 
Last edited:
pendragon1 said:
go cry about amd in the amd section...
Click to expand...
Don't get it twisted, there's no crying. Radeon could cease to exist tomorrow and I wouldn't give a flying fuck. But all this crying about bottom of the barrel 5050 is fucking hilarious.
 
ZeroBarrier said:
Such a hilarious title. Nvidia doesn't care anymore, but it was AMD who said they wouldn't compete in the high end. How does someone have such a stupid idea in their head that it's Nvidia who doesn't care anymore? What is it that people think would happen if NVidia went full throttle on every release and left AMD so far behing that their GPUs would be no better than display output devices?

Now don't get me wrong. I'm fully aware that Nvidia wouldn't be able to do this in one generation, but do people really not realize that Nvidia is intentionally sandbagging themselves to make sure they have at least some competition so they wouldn't be declared a monopoly?
Click to expand...
It's not even that deep. Nvidia is making money, and by releasing the absolute minimum viable product as possible and also charging as much as they can without pricing out their clientele while simultaneously Manufacturing as few units as possible to maximise the total profit of supply and demand
 
I'd take one if they made a SKU that was completely PCIe bus powered, a la RTX 3050 6GB. I actually have a use case where my tech illiterate buddy has a prebuilt PC with a proprietary ~250W power supply, so upgrading the PSU and/or external power connectors are out of the question. He's getting more interested in PC gaming, but isn't ready to spend big boy money on the hobby.
 
SPARTAN VI said:
I'd take one if they made a SKU that was completely PCIe bus powered, a la RTX 3050 6GB. I actually have a use case where my tech illiterate buddy has a prebuilt PC with a proprietary ~250W power supply, so upgrading the PSU and/or external power connectors are out of the question. He's getting more interested in PC gaming, but isn't ready to spend big boy money on the hobby.
Click to expand...
I wish they'd make more of those. We still have lots of bus powered 1050s kicking around at work. They are great for when a system needs something more than integrated graphics for whatever reason (usually an engineering app with OpenGL requirements, or someone who wants more monitors) but the system is a basic one without any GPU power available.

Cheap, bus powered, GPUs may not be the thing for most gamers, but they have utility.
 
I was hoping to see the Intel Arc B570 10GB in the TechPowerUp review because it does exist.
 
Sir Beregond said:
Price should be closer to $189-$199.

8GB is fine for that price point.

Power consumption is high for a 50-class card. A use case for these types of cards in the past has been as low power (needing no external power cable) and / or small form factor.

Another waste of TSMC silicon.
Click to expand...

The 3050 came in 130, 115, and 70W versions. The 130 and 115W versions had equal nominal performance (Cut down GA106 vs full GA107); the 70W one was cut down hard at only compute 60% performance (and 75% ram size/bandwidth) that it really should've had different branding: Either 3040 for the 75W one, or make the 115/130W versions 3050 ti.

While I'd like to see a new 75W or under card - and suspect some big OEMs are clamoring for one, I'd rather see it launched as a 5040 to be more clearly differentiated due to the inevitable drop in performance that lower power level would require.

While x50 had been the no external power designation for a number of generations; the steady climb in TDP means that something had to give eventually just like it has at higher levels.

There's no reason to spread chaotic mess of mobile GPU designations up to the desktop versions. A mobile 5050 is allowed to have a higher TDP (45-100) than a 5090 (95 to 150W). While in that case I'd expect the very underclocked 5090 to still smoke the 5050, the mobile 5050/60/70 have almost identical power ranges and with a less than 2x spread in core count there's plenty of room for a nominally 1 level lower GPU to be faster in actuality.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top