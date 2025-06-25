The RTX 5050 is coming, but does anybody care?

It's set for release in the back end of July. It's going to be an 8GB card for an MSRP of $249.
Additional specifications: 128 bit interface, 130W TGP, and same CUDA core count as the ancient 3050 GPU.
(Info from Tom's Hardware: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...9-entry-level-50-series-launches-in-late-july)
Who is this made for? I would never recommend this card for a new first time PC buyer. 8GB for a GPU is simply bad in 2025.
Is there anybody out there who is excited for this card?
