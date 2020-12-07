The RTX 3080 benchmark results you've been waiting for

Sure, an RTX 3080 in a modern powerful system delivers high FPS. No surprise, big whoop. But how does one fare when sorely bottlenecked by an old overclocked Sandy Bridge i7 2600k with 16GB of 1866 Mhz DDR3 RAM? That's surely what everyone has been asking themselves since the RTX 3080 was announced.

Well, wonder not much longer, because I have what satisfies your curiosity here in these benchmark scores.

Here, the RTX 3080 scores at 1440p are compared to those from a GTX 1070, which was in the system until being replaced with the 3080.


GTX 1070:

RTX 3080:

Fire Strike 1070 and 3080 scores:

Time Spy 1070 and 3080 scores:

I expect a huge amount of potential performance from the 3080 is being left on the table, but the performance improvement the 3080 gives my current system is still nice enough that it has me contemplating perhaps not building a new PC just yet, as I'd planned to, but instead waiting until next year to build a Zen 4 or Alder Bridge system. Unfortunately, it hasn't all been a unanimous upgrade: G-Sync Compatible has stopped working for me after installing the 3080 and the latest Nvidia driver.
 
Do a DDU clean up of your drivers first to restore sw gsync compatibility. As far as cpu upgrade, it is game dependent. Take Watch Dogs Legion. I get the same FPS as I did down to the ms as my previous i7 7700k @ 5.0ghz. Games like Monster Hunter World, Vermintide 2 show a HUGE uplift with CPU. I can hold 135 fps in MHW and do 199 fps in V2 now vs barely able to maintain 120 and 144 respectively. Same video card, just updated cpu and mobo.

My timespy normal scores do not budge one bit for GPU between the 2 rigs.
 
I'm kinda in the same situation (6700k@4.6ghz) and I just got the 3080. Now I feel that I wanna upgrade to Zen3 (prolly 5600x). When I went from 2500k to 6700k i noticed a HUGE difference in minumum FPS and felt a lot more smooth. Is that what you are noticing with your upgrade?

I have the upgrade itch, but I'm really trying to hold off until Alder lake (DDR5, i think?)
 
