The RTX 3080 benchmark results you've been waiting for

Sure, an RTX 3080 in a modern powerful system delivers high FPS. No surprise, big whoop. But how does one fare when sorely bottlenecked by an old overclocked Sandy Bridge i7 2600k with 16GB of 1866 Mhz DDR3 RAM? That's surely what everyone has been asking themselves since the RTX 3080 was announced.Well, wonder not much longer, because I have what satisfies your curiosity here in these benchmark scores.Here, the RTX 3080 scores at 1440p are compared to those from a GTX 1070, which was in the system until being replaced with the 3080.GTX 1070:RTX 3080:Fire Strike 1070 and 3080 scores:Time Spy 1070 and 3080 scores:I expect a huge amount of potential performance from the 3080 is being left on the table, but the performance improvement the 3080 gives my current system is still nice enough that it has me contemplating perhaps not building a new PC just yet, as I'd planned to, but instead waiting until next year to build a Zen 4 or Alder Bridge system. Unfortunately, it hasn't all been a unanimous upgrade: G-Sync Compatible has stopped working for me after installing the 3080 and the latest Nvidia driver.