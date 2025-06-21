The rise of RISC-V

erek
"It's clear to many that RISC-V is gaining momentum in the fight against the x86 and ARM architectures in some areas, but it's not ready to replace ARM or x86 in the mainstream. In the mobile space, Google's backing shows promise, yet RISC-V phones remain years away. On PCs, x86 still reigns supreme, and ARM’s struggles with Windows compatibility underscore just how challenging it is to dislodge entrenched platforms. RISC-V laptops may appear in developer circles, but mass-market adoption is a long shot for now.
Where RISC-V has real potential is in embedded systems, low-power designs, and AI accelerators, areas where cost, efficiency, and flexibility matter more than legacy software. Its biggest challenge is the lack of software support, which won’t improve until more manufacturers and vendors start to commit. For now, ARM and x86 remain secure, but if history’s any guide, today’s niche architectures can become tomorrow’s standard, especially if the right players get on board."
Source: https://www.xda-developers.com/rise-risc-v-real-threat-arm-x86/
