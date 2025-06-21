  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
The rise of RISC-V

"It's clear to many that RISC-V is gaining momentum in the fight against the x86 and ARM architectures in some areas, but it's not ready to replace ARM or x86 in the mainstream. In the mobile space, Google's backing shows promise, yet RISC-V phones remain years away. On PCs, x86 still reigns supreme, and ARM’s struggles with Windows compatibility underscore just how challenging it is to dislodge entrenched platforms. RISC-V laptops may appear in developer circles, but mass-market adoption is a long shot for now.


Where RISC-V has real potential is in embedded systems, low-power designs, and AI accelerators, areas where cost, efficiency, and flexibility matter more than legacy software. Its biggest challenge is the lack of software support, which won’t improve until more manufacturers and vendors start to commit. For now, ARM and x86 remain secure, but if history’s any guide, today’s niche architectures can become tomorrow’s standard, especially if the right players get on board."

1750532304131.png

Source: https://www.xda-developers.com/rise-risc-v-real-threat-arm-x86/
 
Yep. Just snagged a Milk-V Jupiter for testing, and plan to throw it into a little ITX case and make it do stuff so it’s not an unknown quantity for me. Only took three weeks for it to get through customs.
 
It has Linux and FreeBSD, both with SBCL. What more would you need?
 
I wonder if something like RISC-V could see demand in countries like Europe that are dropping MS products entirely, want to get away from being slaves to "US Tech" like Intel/ARM and licensing, as this being open-source based would give them more freedom, insight and control of what is running their systems?
 
First, RISC-V systems need to be powerful enough to compete with existing x86 and maybe arm desktop-class systems. Also, I'm not sure calling ARM US tech is actually correct; aren't they an English company?
 
This tech is for smart lightbulbs and automatic bathroom fans, not PCs or laptops.
Did something change?
 
There's no reason RISC-V can't be used for general purpose computers...eventually. It's a full-featured instruction set.
 

Nvidia's CUDA platform now supports RISC-V — support brings open source instruction set to AI platforms, joining x86 and Arm​


At the 2025 RISC-V Summit in China, Nvidia announced that its CUDA software platform will be made compatible with the RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA) on the CPU side of things. The news was confirmed during a presentation during a RISC-V event.

https://twitter.com/risc_v/status/1...ction-set-to-ai-platforms-joining-x86-and-arm

https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...ction-set-to-ai-platforms-joining-x86-and-arm
 
