At AMD, Read inherited a company that had approximately 95% of its revenue driven by the PC market. [15] [16] Read diversified the portfolio to produce revenue of 50% from five new high growth markets, building over US$2 billion in new businesses. [17] [18] Under Read, AMD lowered costs by over 30% while restructuring AMD debt, strengthening the balance sheet, and returning to non-GAAP profitability. [5] [19] He was responsible for implementing an ambidextrous X86/ARM architecture and the clean sweep of AMD GPUs or APUs in new game consoles during his tenure. [20] [21] Read also served as an executive advisor for AMD.