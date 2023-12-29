The Riot Games Launcher is evil

I installed this game launcher called Riot Games Launcher in order to try out League Of Legends.
I found myself hating League Of Legends though so I proceeded to uninstall it and it's Riot Launcher.
The Window add/remove programs list didn't have an option to uninstall riot, so I dug up several guide on how to completely remove Riot.
The uninstallation process is absolutely insane. I had to enable Windows to expose protected system files, delete multiple things deep deep in regedit, disable shit in task manager, disable stuff in msconfig and manually scrap it's zombie shortcuts out of my start menu.
My advice to all of you is to avoid the Riot Games Launcher at all costs. It behaves like Malware.
