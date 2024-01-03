The Quinfall - new mmorpg - closed beta jan 30th

This game got on my radar as I have been searching for a good mmo to get into. Looks like the right visual and general vibe I am looking for. Supposedly has the largest world space of any mmo so far.. The BETA starts this January the 30th on Steam "This game plans to unlock in approximately 3 weeks" (as of Jan 3rd)...
I am pretty interested in this one.


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2294660/The_Quinfall/

https://www.quinfall.com/

https://mmo-wiki.com/mmo-wiki-news/quinfall-weapons-and-classes-guide/

Trailer from 5 months ago

View: https://youtu.be/IvprmSRrq50?si=ury7xAARmHJDmGBZ

some other videos I liked for it

View: https://youtu.be/_I7rq-FCNHA?si=_Vveg0amAS6snC48


View: https://youtu.be/-9uPTN5voQI?si=KHOEGAkBSy92cMVy
 
Largest world space? That's a pretty bold statement. I am not super familiar with other MMOs, but I would find it hard to believe it's larger than WoW and all its expansion locations combined. I mean, WoW is wildin'.
 
Yeah apparently the playable area is 2016 Square km which is about 54x the size of Skyrim and about 10x the size of WoW. Or so they claim.. I hope this is a good game but it's claiming a lot and has only been in development for three years with a 54ish member dev team. I guess we will see in a few weeks here when the beta starts.
 
auntjemima said:
Largest world space? That's a pretty bold statement. I am not super familiar with other MMOs, but I would find it hard to believe it's larger than WoW and all its expansion locations combined. I mean, WoW is wildin'.
Is it that unbelievable if it's just filled with absolutely nothing?

The world might be gigantic, and it'll still have 3% of Wow's content
 
All of the "gameplay" shown off in the videos is so basic. You can place a structure! Here is an attack animation! They have a bunch of features but every single one looks extremely basic and does not look fun at all. The combat looks especially terrible. Enemies walking in a straight line at the player then just freezing up when they get attacked.

I don't know how anyone could have fun playing this.
 
revenant said:
Yeah apparently the playable area is 2016 Square km which is about 54x the size of Skyrim and about 10x the size of WoW. Or so they claim.. I hope this is a good game but it's claiming a lot and has only been in development for three years with a 54ish member dev team. I guess we will see in a few weeks here when the beta starts.
Who cares how big it is if there is nothing there. When FFXIV first launched it had a huge world. A world that was copied and pasted over and over. Majority of the world was very difficult to explore because it monsters would one shot max level characters.
 
vegeta535 said:
Who cares how big it is if there is nothing there. When FFXIV first launched it had a huge world. A world that was copied and pasted over and over. Majority of the world was very difficult to explore because it monsters would one shot max level characters.
right.. that was the way the YT people were talking about it.. it's not the reason I want to play it.. anyways will alter the OP subject
 
sharknice said:
All of the "gameplay" shown off in the videos is so basic. You can place a structure! Here is an attack animation! They have a bunch of features but every single one looks extremely basic and does not look fun at all. The combat looks especially terrible. Enemies walking in a straight line at the player then just freezing up when they get attacked.

I don't know how anyone could have fun playing this.
One thing I noticed from the gameplay demonstration videos is that the skybox was really close to the arena they created. That is fine if they just want to demo the combat, but did they ever disclose that anywhere, that the arena isn't representative of the game world?
 
