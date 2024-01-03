The Quinfall - biggest open world mmorpg

revenant

revenant

[H]F Squad Captain
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
16,028
This game got on my radar as I have been searching for a good mmo to get into. Looks like the right visual and general vibe I am looking for. Supposedly has the largest world space of any mmo so far.. The BETA starts this January the 30th on Steam "This game plans to unlock in approximately 3 weeks" (as of Jan 3rd)...
I am pretty interested in this one.


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2294660/The_Quinfall/

https://www.quinfall.com/

https://mmo-wiki.com/mmo-wiki-news/quinfall-weapons-and-classes-guide/

Trailer from 5 months ago

View: https://youtu.be/IvprmSRrq50?si=ury7xAARmHJDmGBZ

some other videos I liked for it

View: https://youtu.be/_I7rq-FCNHA?si=_Vveg0amAS6snC48


View: https://youtu.be/-9uPTN5voQI?si=KHOEGAkBSy92cMVy
 
Largest world space? That's a pretty bold statement. I am not super familiar with other MMOs, but I would find it hard to believe it's larger than WoW and all its expansion locations combined. I mean, WoW is wildin'.
 
Yeah apparently the playable area is 2016 Square km which is about 54x the size of Skyrim and about 10x the size of WoW. Or so they claim.. I hope this is a good game but it's claiming a lot and has only been in development for three years with a 54ish member dev team. I guess we will see in a few weeks here when the beta starts.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top