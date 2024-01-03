The Quinfall - biggest open world mmorpg

revenant
[H]F Squad Captain
- Joined
- Apr 10, 2005
- Messages
- 16,028
This game got on my radar as I have been searching for a good mmo to get into. Looks like the right visual and general vibe I am looking for. Supposedly has the largest world space of any mmo so far.. The BETA starts this January the 30th on Steam "This game plans to unlock in approximately 3 weeks" (as of Jan 3rd)...
I am pretty interested in this one.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2294660/The_Quinfall/
https://www.quinfall.com/
https://mmo-wiki.com/mmo-wiki-news/quinfall-weapons-and-classes-guide/
Trailer from 5 months ago
View: https://youtu.be/IvprmSRrq50?si=ury7xAARmHJDmGBZ
some other videos I liked for it
View: https://youtu.be/_I7rq-FCNHA?si=_Vveg0amAS6snC48
View: https://youtu.be/-9uPTN5voQI?si=KHOEGAkBSy92cMVy
I am pretty interested in this one.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2294660/The_Quinfall/
https://www.quinfall.com/
https://mmo-wiki.com/mmo-wiki-news/quinfall-weapons-and-classes-guide/
Trailer from 5 months ago
View: https://youtu.be/IvprmSRrq50?si=ury7xAARmHJDmGBZ
some other videos I liked for it
View: https://youtu.be/_I7rq-FCNHA?si=_Vveg0amAS6snC48
View: https://youtu.be/-9uPTN5voQI?si=KHOEGAkBSy92cMVy