The Quarry is an upcoming survival horror interactive drama video game developed by Supermassive Games and published by 2K Games played from a third-person perspective...it is the spiritual successor to Until Dawn (2015)



in the game, the player assumes control of nine different teenagers who must survive a night at the Hackett's Quarry...the player must make different decisions, which can change the character development, the plot, and the relationships between different characters...all nine playable characters may die by the end of the game, and each character potentially has 10-12 different ways to die



releasing June 10th on Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Series S...



