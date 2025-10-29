  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
The programmer of legendary emulator ZSNES just resurfaced after 24 years to give his first-ever interview and spill the secrets of its magical netpla

"He wondered if he could do better.


"I started coding everything in pure assembly—until the Windows port there was not a single line of C code in there," he said. "It's optimized to the brim. When I first started it, I wanted a Super Nintendo emulator that could play at full speed on my computer, but I actually did not expect to meet that goal."

As far as I'm aware this is the first time zsKnight has done an interview about his time working on ZSNES (other than this brief article from 2001), and it's quite a sweet retrospective. He's speaking with the creator of Zophar's Domain, one of the earliest emulation fan sites, and delves both into the creation of the emulator as well as what he did after leaving the project in 2001.

He didn't know how incredibly popular ZSNES was until he interviewed for a job at game publisher EA—they were all impressed by his work on the emulator. And for good reason, as this video from Modern Vintage Gamer helps summarize; ZSNES really was amazing in its day."

Source: https://www.pcgamer.com/gaming-indu...-snowy-ui-and-unbelievable-speed-on-1997-pcs/
 
Yep, bsnes was only better due to accuracy, iirc. Zsnes was amazing, and has options out the ass. The cheat search was badass. Everything was emulated.
 
running zsnes on a 133mhz compaq 12" laptop...
 
