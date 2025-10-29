The programmer of legendary emulator ZSNES just resurfaced after 24 years to give his first-ever interview and spill the secrets of its magical netpla

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 14,038
"He wondered if he could do better.
"I started coding everything in pure assembly—until the Windows port there was not a single line of C code in there," he said. "It's optimized to the brim. When I first started it, I wanted a Super Nintendo emulator that could play at full speed on my computer, but I actually did not expect to meet that goal."
As far as I'm aware this is the first time zsKnight has done an interview about his time working on ZSNES (other than this brief article from 2001), and it's quite a sweet retrospective. He's speaking with the creator of Zophar's Domain, one of the earliest emulation fan sites, and delves both into the creation of the emulator as well as what he did after leaving the project in 2001.
He didn't know how incredibly popular ZSNES was until he interviewed for a job at game publisher EA—they were all impressed by his work on the emulator. And for good reason, as this video from Modern Vintage Gamer helps summarize; ZSNES really was amazing in its day."
Source: https://www.pcgamer.com/gaming-indu...-snowy-ui-and-unbelievable-speed-on-1997-pcs/
"I started coding everything in pure assembly—until the Windows port there was not a single line of C code in there," he said. "It's optimized to the brim. When I first started it, I wanted a Super Nintendo emulator that could play at full speed on my computer, but I actually did not expect to meet that goal."
As far as I'm aware this is the first time zsKnight has done an interview about his time working on ZSNES (other than this brief article from 2001), and it's quite a sweet retrospective. He's speaking with the creator of Zophar's Domain, one of the earliest emulation fan sites, and delves both into the creation of the emulator as well as what he did after leaving the project in 2001.
He didn't know how incredibly popular ZSNES was until he interviewed for a job at game publisher EA—they were all impressed by his work on the emulator. And for good reason, as this video from Modern Vintage Gamer helps summarize; ZSNES really was amazing in its day."
Source: https://www.pcgamer.com/gaming-indu...-snowy-ui-and-unbelievable-speed-on-1997-pcs/