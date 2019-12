Which are way overblown IMO, but this does look like a great monitor. I'm over a year in on my OLED and the image quality in games and movies has completely spoiled me, but I'm open to and watching these exciting new developments in display tech.



I'm with you guys on VA, though. I was "IPS or bust" for a while, but grew tired of the glow and after I had the opportunity to use some of the better VA panels I was converted. Never had an issue with "black crush" or the "viewing cone".



Then I tried OLED which was like the best of VA and IPS on steroids. I'm eager to see if MicroLED lives up to the hype, but so glad to see this era of large 4K/120+ displays FINALLY arrive. These are exciting times for display tech.

