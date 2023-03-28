The Owner of World's Largest Hacker Forum Has Been Arrested

erek said:



Busted."In this video I discuss the arrest of pompompurin and what it means for the future of breached, the worlds most popular hacking forum."Source: https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/24/politics/fbi-breach-forums-conor-fitzpatrick/index.html Click to expand...

US law enforcement agents have gotten increasingly adept at quietly infiltrating cybercriminal forums and collecting intelligence to feed indictments or arrests.



In the demise of RaidForums, US authorities had access to the website’s computer infrastructure for several months before the seizure was announced, a law enforcement official familiar with the matter previously told CNN. Click to expand...

That's great and all, but they need to start bringing consequences to the small guys not just the site founders.Hopefully they have been monitoring and tracing those who have been using and accessing the stolen data and will swoop in and arrest and charge as many of them as possible.These things are supply and demand, and the small guys are the demand. UNless you do something to discourage the small guys sense of impunity, it's going to be whack-a-mole with one after another of these stupid sites popping up.