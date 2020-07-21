The Outer Worlds Story DLC Possibly Being Teased By Obsidian

Replaying Fallout makes me realize I'm really in it for the Post-Apocalyptic setting, the whole "Fields of Space Plants in neon colors" thing doesn't really do it for me....Borderlands was the same way.....just couldn't get into the story, even if they were cleverly written......now, space Zombies on a decrepit, abandoned tomb of a planet that must be explored to survive...well I'm all for that. I'm guessing the DLC will...not be that.