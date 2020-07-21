The Outer Worlds Story DLC Possibly Being Teased By Obsidian

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
5,662
"The Nintendo Switch port of The Outer Worlds includes all the content found in the other versions of the game but suffered from a variety of issues at launch. A mod that has been released shortly after the game launched on the console introduced a variety of improvements, such as better draw distance, increased shadows quality, and frame rate improvements.

The Outer Worlds is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide."

https://wccftech.com/the-outer-worlds-story-dlc-teased/
 
H

HeadRusch

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 8, 2007
Messages
1,253
Replaying Fallout makes me realize I'm really in it for the Post-Apocalyptic setting, the whole "Fields of Space Plants in neon colors" thing doesn't really do it for me....Borderlands was the same way.....just couldn't get into the story, even if they were cleverly written......now, space Zombies on a decrepit, abandoned tomb of a planet that must be explored to survive...well I'm all for that. I'm guessing the DLC will...not be that.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Ignore Me
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
15,222
It's a good game but some parts make me cringe. It has good structure but it's not Fallout New Vegas.
 
Last edited:
SeymourGore

SeymourGore

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 12, 2008
Messages
3,031
I bet there will be a big reveal for MS's Xbox games reveal (or whatever it's called) on the 23rd.

I quite enjoyed the title, it was very short and 'safe', but it was entertaining. Looking forward to Obsidian's next RPG, especially their next AAA RPG.
 
G

Gigantopithecus

[H]ardOCP Case Reviewer
Joined
Aug 6, 2009
Messages
1,423
SeymourGore said:
I quite enjoyed the title, it was very short and 'safe', but it was entertaining. Looking forward to Obsidian's next RPG, especially their next AAA RPG.
Click to expand...
Seconded. If this DLC has content for maybe 5-10 hours of playtime and costs $10-15, I'll buy it.
 
F

Flogger23m

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 19, 2009
Messages
10,736
Patiently awaiting this. Not a fan of DLC releases so far from the main game though, probably will have to relearn all the controls but still interested.
 
O

odditory

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 23, 2007
Messages
6,168
I'm more interested in the new AAA, Skyrim-like RPG that Obsidian has 100 people working on and supposedly will reveal Thursday.
 
Starfalcon

Starfalcon

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 7, 2020
Messages
258
I wonder how much of this DLC was orignally intended to be part of the main game, and they ended up cutting it to get the game out the door.
 
Starfalcon

Starfalcon

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 7, 2020
Messages
258
They did say in interveiws that they had to cut a whole planet and other stuff to finish the game in time.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top