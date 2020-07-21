The Outer Worlds Story DLC Possibly Being Teased By Obsidian

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,662
"The Nintendo Switch port of The Outer Worlds includes all the content found in the other versions of the game but suffered from a variety of issues at launch. A mod that has been released shortly after the game launched on the console introduced a variety of improvements, such as better draw distance, increased shadows quality, and frame rate improvements.
The Outer Worlds is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide."
https://wccftech.com/the-outer-worlds-story-dlc-teased/
The Outer Worlds is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide."
https://wccftech.com/the-outer-worlds-story-dlc-teased/