The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon -- NOW AVAILABLE

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
6,211
"Carrie Patel, Peril on Gorgon's game director, walks us through a side quest from The Outer World's first DLC expansion in this gameplay video."

 
"Greetings fellow spacers,

The next time you launch The Outer Worlds, you should see Patch 1.4 ready to download and install! The patch has been released for players across all platforms, and it is required in order to fix specific issues and apply any changes included. If you do not see this update right away, please know that it may take some time to populate and become available.

Changes/fixes that are included in this patch are as follows:

New:

  • Necessary files to The Outer Worlds, Peril on Gorgon have been added.
General:

  • Fixed an issue where unique items wouldn't be for sale if the player visited the vendor before reaching a certain level
  • Fixed electric fence states not always persisting when saving and loading
  • Fixed the "Confidence" Perk persisting incorrectly when using certain weapons
  • Fixed a rare issue where the game could soft-lock when reactivating Devil's Peak Station
Design:

  • Fixed an issue where the Robophobia Flaw could persist even when no automechanicals were present
  • Fixed an issue where the player could get trapped in an endless interrogation with certain automechanicals
UI:

  • Added better messaging to the Vendor screen for when the player has insufficient bits
  • Added better messaging for save compatibility on the Load Save menu
  • Fixed an issue with windows incorrectly persisting when the user disconnected a controller
  • Fixed an occasional display issue on the Reputation screen
  • Corrected the controller mapping screen when controls are set to "Lefty"
  • Fixed certain types of Armor Mods being mislabeled on the Workbench screen
  • Adjusted backgrounds of Quest screen to improve text readability
  • Added a description for the "Combat Only" reticle option
  • Fixed a typo in the description of the "Steady Hand" buff
  • Fixed an issue where inputs could stop working after opening the ledger from the pause menu"
https://outerworlds.obsidian.net/en/news/outerworlds/the-outer-worlds-patch-1-4-release-notes
 
