The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon -- NOW AVAILABLE

The next time you launch The Outer Worlds, you should see Patch 1.4 ready to download and install! The patch has been released for players across all platforms, and it is required in order to fix specific issues and apply any changes included. If you do not see this update right away, please know that it may take some time to populate and become available.
Changes/fixes that are included in this patch are as follows:
New:
Necessary files to The Outer Worlds, Peril on Gorgon have been added.
General:
Fixed an issue where unique items wouldn't be for sale if the player visited the vendor before reaching a certain level
Fixed electric fence states not always persisting when saving and loading
Fixed the "Confidence" Perk persisting incorrectly when using certain weapons
Fixed a rare issue where the game could soft-lock when reactivating Devil's Peak Station
Design:
Fixed an issue where the Robophobia Flaw could persist even when no automechanicals were present
Fixed an issue where the player could get trapped in an endless interrogation with certain automechanicals
UI:
Added better messaging to the Vendor screen for when the player has insufficient bits
Added better messaging for save compatibility on the Load Save menu
Fixed an issue with windows incorrectly persisting when the user disconnected a controller
Fixed an occasional display issue on the Reputation screen
Corrected the controller mapping screen when controls are set to "Lefty"
Fixed certain types of Armor Mods being mislabeled on the Workbench screen
Adjusted backgrounds of Quest screen to improve text readability
Added a description for the "Combat Only" reticle option
Fixed a typo in the description of the "Steady Hand" buff
Fixed an issue where inputs could stop working after opening the ledger from the pause menu"