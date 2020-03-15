The Outer Worlds' Newest Patch Fulfills Lots Of Fan Requests

Come on for the DLC! Please

"Obsidian Entertainment has stated that due to the game’s success, there could eventually be a sequel to The Outer Worlds. However, the sequel may not be fully open-world, similar to this current title. While there are large zones to explore, these zones aren’t interconnected. Instead, there are loading screens between them that may ruin the game's immersion for some. With that said, The Outer Worlds has sold over two million units, making it one of the best-selling titles of 2019. These impressive sales signify the craving for traditional RPGs in a market that has been somewhat devoid of them."

https://screenrant.com/outer-worlds-patch-update-details-ui-text-changes/
 
5 months to deliver the best version of the game...it's no wonder so many people wait for Steam sales instead of buying on Day 1
 
