The Outer Worlds’ first DLC adds a new planet to the main story

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,682
You ask and ye shall receive! [earlier commentary from another thread!] This is bigger than even any hardware news so far, imho!!!!!!!
Excited?
"The intention is that players will head to Gorgon in the later stages of the game, before everything is locked in for the final run through the endgame. But the perks and flaws that players can unlock on Gorgon have advantages outside of Gorgon itself. Some of them are designed to be powerful bonuses that make combat “pretty silly.”
“If you’re one of those masochistic players that loves to tackle high level content at a much earlier level, you’ll get access to that stuff much earlier.” says Hansen.
There’ll also be three new science weapons. So far, we only have details on one. The Pest Extermination Tool is a melee weapon that pulls enemies in, which is great for dealing with runners.
Peril on Gorgon will release on September 9, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC for $14.99. Players can grab an expansion pass for $24.99 which includes Peril on Gorgon and the next The Outer Worlds DLC. The expansion will release on the Switch at “a later date,” according to a Obsidian Entertainment representative."
https://www.polygon.com/2020/7/23/2...c-peril-on-gorgon-details-campaign-companions
Excited?
"The intention is that players will head to Gorgon in the later stages of the game, before everything is locked in for the final run through the endgame. But the perks and flaws that players can unlock on Gorgon have advantages outside of Gorgon itself. Some of them are designed to be powerful bonuses that make combat “pretty silly.”
“If you’re one of those masochistic players that loves to tackle high level content at a much earlier level, you’ll get access to that stuff much earlier.” says Hansen.
There’ll also be three new science weapons. So far, we only have details on one. The Pest Extermination Tool is a melee weapon that pulls enemies in, which is great for dealing with runners.
Peril on Gorgon will release on September 9, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC for $14.99. Players can grab an expansion pass for $24.99 which includes Peril on Gorgon and the next The Outer Worlds DLC. The expansion will release on the Switch at “a later date,” according to a Obsidian Entertainment representative."
https://www.polygon.com/2020/7/23/2...c-peril-on-gorgon-details-campaign-companions