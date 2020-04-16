The Outer Worlds Dev Reveals The Content It Cut From The Game And Explains Why

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,687
Looking forward to DLC soon! Great game!
"The Outer Worlds is set to expand with new story DLC in 2020, while the base game is growing, too, with a launch for Nintendo Switch scheduled for June following a COVID-19-related delay.
The Outer Worlds was published by GTA company Take-Two's indie label, Private Division. Going forward, the franchise will be published by Microsoft, which acquired Obsidian in 2018. Microsoft believes The Outer Worlds could become a new franchise, and it's exciting to think about what the team could do with the resources and backing of a giant like Microsoft."
https://www.gamespot.com/articles/the-outer-worlds-dev-reveals-the-content-it-cut-fr/1100-6476043/
