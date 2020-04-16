The Outer Worlds Dev Reveals The Content It Cut From The Game And Explains Why

I personally didn't like Outer Worlds. It's nice to see Fallout 3 and New Vegas mechanics again but Outer Worlds was boring. The guns were recycled to the point where you see the same 3D model but with a new name on it, very often. None of the characters were interesting what so ever. Most women looked like lesbians, and I had to question myself if I was looking at a girl or a guy. While a silent hero works in some guys, but after playing Fallout 4 I like it better when my character talks now.