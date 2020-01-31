The OpenWrt Community is proud to announce the first service release of the stable OpenWrt 19.07 series.

The OpenWrt Community is proud to announce the first service release of
the stable OpenWrt 19.07 series. OpenWrt 19.07.1 incorporates important
security updates for base packages, fixes for 5GHz performance issues and flow
offloading memory leaks as well as new versions of the Linux kernel and fixes
for various devices.

----
Selected highlights of this service release are:

* Linux kernel updated from 4.14.162 to 4.14.167
* Important security fixes for opkg and libubox
* Flow offloading memory leak fixes
* 5GHz performance fixes
* Device support fixes for Ubiquiti Rocket M Titanium, Netgear WN2500RP v1,
Zyxel NSA325, Netgear WNR3500 V2, Archer C6 v2, Ubiquiti EdgeRouter-X,
Archer C20 v4, Archer C50 v4 Archer MR200, TL-WA801ND v5, HiWiFi HC5962,
Xiaomi Mi Router 3 Pro, Netgear R6350

For a detailed list of changes since 19.07.0 refer to

OpenWrt Project: OpenWrt v19.07.1 Changelog

openwrt.org openwrt.org

----

For latest information about the 19.07 series, refer to the wiki at:

OpenWrt Project: OpenWrt 19.07

OpenWrt Project: OpenWrt 19.07

To download the v19.07.1 images, navigate to:

release notes

OpenWrt Project: OpenWrt 19.07.1 - First Service Release - 31 January 2020

openwrt.org openwrt.org

As always, a big thank you goes to all our active package maintainers,
testers, documenters, and supporters.

Have fun!

The OpenWrt Community
 
I miss the days of running DD-WRT. I stopped when I got FiOS and now I have Google WiFi in the house for the mesh network since my FiOS router is in the basement. If my Google WiFi ever dies though I could see myself doing a DIY mesh with dd-wrt or openwrt.
 
