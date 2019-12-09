The Old X58 Motherboard "RAM Not Showing" Problem - Also on an older thread.

I just necroed a 2 year old thread about the same issue.
X58 motherboards not showing all RAM using the old i9xx CPUs. OK I just repasted my old X58 and locked down the cooler on the CPU, and now I'm showing 8 GB RAM and not 12, dammit. Any solutions to this infuriating problem?
I posted a new thread about this because I thought some people would not be interested in that old thread.
Also,I want to load my rig so I can start playing some games I left in 2012: MMOGs mainly, and so should I just go a head and load my rig and get everything running, then deal with the RAM problem later?
