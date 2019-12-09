The Old X58 Motherboard "RAM Not Showing" Problem - Also on an older thread.

OK guys, I'm done. I found the problem, but I'm bot telling what it is until the end of this post.



-First, I did all of the settings, and I was not happy having to go back and relearn all of this. Anyway, I fiddled with QPI/VTT voltages, uncore, set all ram to manual timings.

-Then I toook out the CPU and took a magnifying glass to the pins,again. Took my time this time around and gave it a good going over. I couldn't find anything.

-Then I went over the indents in the CPU receiver contacts. there were some that were almost off the copper circle, but still making contact,and then there were some that looked like there were two points of contact. Strange, but all of them had indents.



-Then I reseated the CPU and put the cooler just laying on the CPU with no force mounting at all.



-Then I shimmed the CPU clip three different times with increasing thickness thin card board, starting with index cards, then moving to the thickness a motherboard box has, the shiny cardboard type.



Again, fired it up with the CPU cooler just sitting on the spreader.



-Then, reset the ram.



No change at all. Still missing 4 GB of ram in the C channel on each try.



Then I finally figured out what was going on.



This Gigabyte X58 board can F itself in the B hole. I'm done. This is a board problem just like my other X58 board I had to RMA. I don't even know if the other x58 board came back from RMA fixed or not. I've read numerous threads where the only thing that actually did work was an RMA. In each case, the poster said it fixed the problem. I never tried my RMA'ed board because I already had another one installed. It seems like it just took some time for the same thing to happen to the REV 2 board (exact same boards). It's not about QPI, uncore, timings, voltages or anything else. They are defective boards.



Anyway, F yourself in the B hole X58. F yourself in the B hole.



This journey through the X58's shit pipe is over! Thanks to all who gave support!