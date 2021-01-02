The Official what's your RTX 3090/3080/3070/3060 Overclock Thread

III_Slyflyer_III
I didn't see a specific thread for this and thought it deserved one so people can compare and see where their respective overclocks land.
Guess I'll start it off!
Card = eVGA 3090 FTW3 Ultra
Running a 450W bios (have not tried 500W bios yet).
So far, running a modest OC on top of the default OC for this card.
Power Limit = 107% | 450W
GPU Core = +120Mhz | Runs 2025Mhz average, 2055Mhz at times.
Memory = +500Mhz | 20500Mhz Effective Clock.
