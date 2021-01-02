The Official what's your RTX 3090/3080/3070/3060 Overclock Thread

I didn't see a specific thread for this and thought it deserved one so people can compare and see where their respective overclocks land.



Guess I'll start it off!



Card = eVGA 3090 FTW3 Ultra



Running a 450W bios (have not tried 500W bios yet).



So far, running a modest OC on top of the default OC for this card.



Power Limit = 107% | 450W



GPU Core = +120Mhz | Runs 2025Mhz average, 2055Mhz at times.



Memory = +500Mhz | 20500Mhz Effective Clock.