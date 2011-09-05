The official Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine Thread

Tudz said: A couple of days until it comes out in Australia. Still tossing up whether I should rush to the shops tomorrow to preorder it for the DLC.



For those playing it, are the environments varied at all? The general theme of a forgeworld is the grey-brown metallic on everything we've seen in the demo and preview videos, but do you get to see much variation beyond that? Click to expand...

I have about an hour and a half in. The graphics are very in the theme of Warhammer. There are some outdoor and some indoor areas, colors change. It gets dark indoors but it works well for me, really puts you into the them of being in a Warhammer fight.The Jump-pack section is a blast, not sure how many times it comes but jumping and performing a ground smash is pretty damn bitchin!I picked this up more for the single player and got the code on DirectDrive with preorder and discount for $39 US, I'm happy with it so far, much more fun than I thought.Learning the Stun\Execute to heal part is a blast and fighting the bigger mobs has some cool twists.