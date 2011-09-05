The official Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine Thread

Mike211

Colonel Sanders

Thanks for the deal linkage! I might have to get this. I had a lot of fun with the demo. The only reason I haven't already is that I'm also considering Dead Island. Leaning towards SM though :p
 
Tudz

Anyone in the US want to buy the game for me and tell me the codes? I dont need the box, just the CD key and preorder codes, I want the Space Wolf DLC but the game is so damn expensive in Australia. :p
 
Simmonz

I enjoyed the demo for the most part but I really disliked the health system. I couldn't figure out when I could press the button to restore some health. I think health kits would have been a much better solution. That being said I did enjoy the game and will pick it up at some point.
 
Tudz

Simmonz said:
I enjoyed the demo for the most part but I really disliked the health system. I couldn't figure out when I could press the button to restore some health. I think health kits would have been a much better solution. That being said I did enjoy the game and will pick it up at some point.
You execute enemies for health when they are stunned, when they're stunned a big glowing icon appears above their heads ;) You can perform a stun attack with the F key then execute with the E key.
 
ObiDamnKenobi

Tudz said:
You execute enemies for health when they are stunned, when they're stunned a big glowing icon appears above their heads ;) You can perform a stun attack with the F key then execute with the E key.
Took me a little while to figure out too, and think it's pretty interesting. Forces you to kick more ass, instead of hiding behind a corner or look for a health pack to regain health. Doesn't really make much sense, but does lead to a pretty intense game with few interruptions to the action
 
SicKlown42012

ObiDamnKenobi said:
but does lead to a pretty intense game with few interruptions to the action
That is the whole point. From a design point of view, it is the best way to go for making a fast, adrenaline producing frantic game. Plus, health packs are for pussies, and we all know Space Marines are anything but.
 
ValeTudo

Thanks for the links, just picked this up and downloading now. Big fan of the tabletop miniatues and looking forward to some fun with this.
 
TheOneKnownAsMe

So, I just took a quick look at the steam page, and it's suddenly telling me that the release day is now Sept. 8, any idea what's up with that?
 
Ricedaddy

I picked this up a while ago because I wanted to play darksiders, and it was a pretty good deal for both of them. The demo was alright, and I'm looking forward to playing it. Looks like it unlocks on steam for me in a little less than an hour, so I might be up a bit late...
 
ValeTudo

It's ready now... Play is active... purge the heretics!
 
TheOneKnownAsMe

So now there's a massive header for the game stating "Now Available" on the store page, but It's still telling me I have to wait 'til Sept 8, what the hell?
 
SBSuperfly

getting a steam error message: "this game is currently unavailable. Please try at another time."
 
eurin

Restart your client. Looks like they fixed the Steam page in the last 2 minutes.
 
ValeTudo

I just did a Steam restart, updated and servers seem to be buckling under the pressure, both SpaceMarine and DeadIsland unlocking at the same time... nice! haha
 
SicKlown42012

Riddleofsteel said:
Hopefully this game doesn't end up being a handful of hours in length.
My guess would be around 8 hours or so. It would be difficult to keep the game from getting repetitive if any longer, and the sad fact that the vast majority of people wouldn't even finish it if it was shorter. Developers aren't going to make 10-15 hour long games if they know it's not going to hold people's attention for that long(this will be no DE:HR), it would be a waste of resources.
 
limitedaccess

Supposedly 10-15 hours (can't remember exactly) according to developer interaction with the community.

But it is a single and multiplayer game, so don't expect it to have the same depth of experience in single player as a pure single player game like DXHR.
 
ValeTudo

Really fun game so far, hour and a half in. The heal by execute dynamic is a lot of fun and keeps you rolling into the battle.

I only played about 15 minutes of the demo... so far this is a Blast to play and the graphics, sounds are pretty good.

Big thumbs up this far into the game. :cool:
 
Deleted member 174368

Didn't think the multiplayer would be all that great but it's actually really fun. Assault Marine especially :)
 
StreamsOfInferno

I've a question, for those who've been playing thus far...

Is the game really worth $50?

I played the demo, and had a blast, even though it was about five minutes long. Just wondering if there's enough content here to warrant dropping $50 on the game?
 
Tudz

A couple of days until it comes out in Australia. Still tossing up whether I should rush to the shops tomorrow to preorder it for the DLC.

For those playing it, are the environments varied at all? The general theme of a forgeworld is the grey-brown metallic on everything we've seen in the demo and preview videos, but do you get to see much variation beyond that?
 
imExcitebike

I've played about an hour and half, and it's been a total blast. I played through all of the demo, and gameplay wise it the same. One thing I hope changes at some point is enemy variety. I've only been killing the same 4 different kinds of orcs so far.

I wasn't able to play any mutliplayer games last night before I went to sleep, but am looking forward to that.
 
ValeTudo

Tudz said:
A couple of days until it comes out in Australia. Still tossing up whether I should rush to the shops tomorrow to preorder it for the DLC.

For those playing it, are the environments varied at all? The general theme of a forgeworld is the grey-brown metallic on everything we've seen in the demo and preview videos, but do you get to see much variation beyond that?
I have about an hour and a half in. The graphics are very in the theme of Warhammer. There are some outdoor and some indoor areas, colors change. It gets dark indoors but it works well for me, really puts you into the them of being in a Warhammer fight.

The Jump-pack section is a blast, not sure how many times it comes but jumping and performing a ground smash is pretty damn bitchin!

I picked this up more for the single player and got the code on DirectDrive with preorder and discount for $39 US, I'm happy with it so far, much more fun than I thought.

Learning the Stun\Execute to heal part is a blast and fighting the bigger mobs has some cool twists.
 
Vengance_01

How is multiplayer? I am on the edge of just buying it. Huge fan of the dev team.
 
_PixelNinja

There aren't any professional reviews out sadly which is usually bad news... Some sites like RPS have said they have not even received their review code yet. But reading on here and there people seem to be having fun, I can't make out if people actually find it repetitive though. However, the game has only been released today so we have to wait for people to have finished the game I guess.

Edit: It's PC Gamer but I just saw that they have put a review up.
 
BM00

I'm about an hour in and really enjoying it. Great graphics (and performance), all keys can be configured (not a lazy port), sound/music works, story is so far interesting...haven't played MP yet but it looks promising.

One gripe is the FOV could use a little tweak to pull further back -- definitely not a huge problem and no where near as claustrophobic as some titles I've played (strong console ports) thankfully.
 
WorldExclusive

limitedaccess said:
http://www.metacritic.com/game/pc/warhammer-40000-space-marine

W40K is relatively more popular in Europe (especially the UK) compared to NA, and the EU release date is later.

I think Dead Island likely has a significantly higher profile in NA, eclipsing this at the moment.
Well this game introduced me to 40K. I never liked the RTS/MMO style of play, to detached from the action.
It's like I'm looking down from a hot air balloon with a bull horn giving orders.

Dion said:
Guess ill wait then.. Probably cheaper by then anyways.
I want to buy it now too, but the BF3 Beta is almost here and I'll will be playing that until it's over.
It should be in the 20-30 range by mid-October, hopefully through some great deals on other DL sites.

This game is a must buy IMO if you like over the top, up close action.
 
