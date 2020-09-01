The Official RX 5300 Thread (and hopefully the only one)

So knowing that there will be about a hundred or so RTX 3000 series threads, I figure this years lame duck should get a thread of it's own.AMD recently released the RX 5300. Basically it is an RX 5500 with lower clocks and a paltry 96 bit bus running 3 GB of GDDR6.So, price is estimated at $130. Internal benchmarks show it beating a 1650 by a substantial margin, but even an RX 5500 is not that far ahead. How will it do against a $160 gddr6 1650, now with tu116?My guess is will get murdered on anything outside of esports with that vram setup.