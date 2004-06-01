The OFFICIAL post pics of your SFF thread...

Discussion in 'SFF Gallery' started by FLECOM, Jun 1, 2004.

    FLECOM

    FLECOM Modder(ator) & [H]ardest Folder Evar Staff Member

    Keep images a resonable size... if you got a 1Ds for your birthday that dosent mean that we want to download a 4,064 x 2,704 JPEG :eek: (It means you should pack it up and mail it to me, PM me for my address.... ;))

    If pictures turn to red [​IMG]'s for a significant period then your images may be removed. DO NOT link images from servers that are not yours, host them yourself. If you do not have a host checkout this page... http://www.FLECOM.net/[H]OCP/upload.html

    All posts must adhere to the forum rules

    Post Picutres only! no discussion! if you want to ask someone something, pm them... or if want feedback on your case simply post it here, and make a new thread showing off your neat tiny pc :)
     
    ozziegn

    ozziegn The man behind the curtain...

    I guess I'll be the first in this gallery with my Shuttle SB75G2 system. :D

    a shot of the rear mounted 80mm fan with the rear grill removed.

    Shuttle XPC SB75G2
    2.8C @ 3.4Ghz w/ 1GB of Corsair XMS BH-5 PC3200
    X800 > XT PE @ 520/560
    Western Digital 250GB HDD, Audigy 2 ZS
    NEC 2510A Dual Layer DVD/CD writer
    Creative GigaWorks S700 5.1 speakers
    Dell 2001FP 20 inches of LCD goodness.
     
    qu1nton

    qu1nton n00b

    spotpuff

    spotpuff Gawd

    [​IMG]
    First Biostar in the thread! Yay!
    Specs:
    AXP1700+ @2GHz 12x166
    1GB DDR400
    120GB Seagate w/ 8MB Cache
    on-board sound/graphics
    Leadtek Winfast TV2000 XP Deluxe
    LG 52x writer/16x DVD combo
     
    mange_

    mange_ Gawd

    Shuttle SN45G sporting an old 1.4ghz tbird with 512mb pc2100 ram. Got an 80gb western drive in there too, a 9600pro and an sb live card.
    I'm really satisfied with how the case looks now, but I'm still having stability issues (most likely something on the mobo getting to hot, maybe the north/southbridge).
    Maybe watercooling is around the corner..? :)

    [​IMG]

    More info here!
     
    acliff

    acliff n00b

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Haven't really modded anything much, i need to stealth that beige drive :( I'm kinda going for the neat look atm. The drive was stealthed before, but it wouldn't attach properly (not having cut the screws and drive cover aluminium.
    ala:
    [​IMG]

    Its a SN45G rev. 1
    xp2500 @ 2.3ghz
    radeon 9800se AIW @ pro
    silenX 250watt PSU
    1gb pc3200 twinmos RAM
     
    aradeath

    aradeath Limp Gawd

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    Jozone

    Jozone [H]ard|Gawd

    [​IMG]
    Not pictured in the shot is my external pioneer a05 I use for cdr/dvdr.. I run the shuttle as my primary gaming machine so I can bring it to lans swiftly, while the lian pictured *was* my CS Server. The Lian is stripped right now of all its components and should be 64 bit by the end of the Summer. Thats an SK41G w/ Nexus Temp/fan monitoring... I use a NEC 1855NX (25ms dvi) for the Shuttle, while the other box uses the Compaq 5017m 15'' LCD.

    /edit... I love the way all of us SFF guys are pimpin' the LCDs. :D
     
    Bigshot

    Bigshot Gawd

    I know most have seen it already, but here it is...
    [​IMG]
     
    paulmofyourhand

    paulmofyourhand [H]ard|Gawd

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    just added 09-23-04
     
    HardOCP News

    HardOCP News [H] News

    how about a Corsair Hydrocool for your SFF that has been modded with an Ehiem 1250 and AC Fan?

    [​IMG]

    with the new X800XT


    [​IMG]
     
    cornelious0_0

    cornelious0_0 [H]ardForum Junkie

    OMG dude....looking at that pic scares me.......you sure you wouldn't feel more comfortable widening the holes a LITTLE bit at putting some rubber grommets inside 'em at all? Pleeeeeease..... ;) :p
     
    foofighter06

    foofighter06 Gawd

    HardOCP News

    HardOCP News [H] News

    It is my everyday work rig so it is two 200GB SATA drives and I have 4 USB 2.0 160GB RocketPods for files and back-up data .

    ;)
     
    cornelious0_0

    cornelious0_0 [H]ardForum Junkie

    Oh my dear lord.....I want.......NOW!!!

    That is the nicest stackable design I've ever seen, how much did each of those run ya?
     
    foofighter06

    foofighter06 Gawd

    True! :eek:

    Those are freaking sweet.

    400GB of harddrive in a shuttle isn't bad either.

    I'm looking for around that much room when I get a TV capture card for my SN45G.
     
    LyCoS

    LyCoS Limp Gawd

    pitty you had to take the mesh out.. you could have gotten a gpu waterblock that fit... OR you could have modded it all the way to actually make it look like it was meant to be ... :rolleyes:
     
    cornelious0_0

    cornelious0_0 [H]ardForum Junkie

    Now now, be nice.....where's YOUR water cooled shuttle? :p

    Just playin dude......its all good.
     
    The_Mage18

    The_Mage18 [H]ard|Gawd

    You're not human, no one is that damn tidy.
     
    cornelious0_0

    cornelious0_0 [H]ardForum Junkie

    Not true......you haven't seen my room lately. Part of the reason for the cleaning was cus I had so much stuff lying around and the bass from my Z-560's was making things rattle and shake against the walls.....I had to fix my rattles in my room. ;)
     
    whizkid

    whizkid n00b

    My XPC

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    SN41G2 v2
    AXP-M 2400+
    2x512MB Geil Value
    Palit 6800 128MB
    Thermaltake Aquarius 2
    80GB Seagate HDD
     
    sdinet

    sdinet n00b

    Please let me know what you think!

    Oh and system specs are:

    Overclocked 3.06ghz to 3.22ghz P4 w/HT
    1GIG PC3200
    80GB HD
    Combo DVD/CD-RW
    Radeon 9800PRO overclock to 9800PRO XT


    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    Fanatik

    Fanatik Limp Gawd

    Here is my ecube. Soon to be watercooled. I`ll post more pics, specs and mods tomorrow since im going to bed now

    edit: oops meant bed..
    Edit: Changed to a more current pic.



    [​IMG]
     
    cornelious0_0

    cornelious0_0 [H]ardForum Junkie

    Be sure to keep us caught up.....I honestly can't remember the last time I saw someone have fun with one of those ecubes. ;)

    Let 'er rip :cool:
     
    Lord_pheaton

    Lord_pheaton Limp Gawd

    this is my sff mod well at least it started as a shuttle sb65g2

    [​IMG]
     
    cornelious0_0

    cornelious0_0 [H]ardForum Junkie

    hehe, how'd you manage to turn you 65G2 into that little red x? :p
     
    Rigomortis

    Rigomortis Gawd

    Here is an older pic of a couple of my SFF's

    [​IMG]
     
    Gshady

    Gshady n00b

    This is my Sn45g just recently modded due to the new graphics card. Its strange seeing an Nvidia card in my machine after having an ATI for the last few years but I'm no fan boy ( It would appear that I am by the bfg design but I really just liked the colors.) so I just go with whats best at the time. Anyhow, The temps on the videocard dropped by 10 degrees after cutting the holes in the window which is an insane drop in temp if you ask me.

    Im not finished yet, the graphics need to be trimmed a little better and maybe changed but all in all im pretty happy with it. I also cut the back vent out etc. etc. I took no pics of it since we have all seen it 1000 times.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    Jozone

    Jozone [H]ard|Gawd

    your graphics and window look great! nice work.
     
    cornelious0_0

    cornelious0_0 [H]ardForum Junkie

    Very nice look indeed.

    I always wanted to do that (cut the window over the fan(s) back when i had my 9800Pro in my SB65G2 to help the cards temps out....and it looks like maybe I was dead on about the effectiveness. :) If I wasn't alrady knee deep in mod plans for my Lian-Li I'd be quite tempted to go back to a Shuttle.....but oh well, I guess there'll always be this thread to taunt and tease me into caving in. :p
     
    compslckr

    compslckr [H]ardForum Junkie

    mine is nothing comapred to you guys, but here she is anyways with a brand new LCD
    [​IMG]
     
    ubern00b15

    ubern00b15 Gawd

    yo that bfg shuttle is leet
     
    JackieO

    JackieO Gawd

    All of these make mine look so boring. :D

    SB75 #1
    [​IMG]

    SB75 #2
    [​IMG]

    SB75 #3 (You can't really see it, but it's under the desk sort of peeking out front).

    [​IMG]
     
    JoeKiller

    JoeKiller n00b

    I wanted to have the Phish sticker on there because its colors matched up so well. This is the orginal AGP offering of Shuttle also.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG] :D
     
    cornelious0_0

    cornelious0_0 [H]ardForum Junkie

    Hehe, that takes me back. :p
     
    PRIME1

    PRIME1 2[H]4U

    PawNtheSandman

    PawNtheSandman [H]ard|Gawd

    Hippie!
     
    HardOCP News

    HardOCP News [H] News

    overall picture of my workarea with both SFFs and my Xbox set up. Looks good and thanks to SFF PCs, it doesn't take up a ton of room:

    [​IMG]

    This picture is pre-water cooling the Shuttle.
     
    se4b4ss

    se4b4ss Gawd

    first off, i'm jealous. secondly, two words, cable management. :)

    regards,
    steve
     
    ubern00b15

    ubern00b15 Gawd

    whats on your screens?
     
