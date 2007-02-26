The Official HP LP2065 Lottery Thread!

maximus1284

Feb 18, 2007
179
It seems like HP has begun the lottery for the LP2065's. this is still partly speculation but appears to have finally happened. No one knows if it is a full switch from S-IPS to PVA, or simply just a lottery where only some of the panels are PVA. I hope we can use this thread to compile information about the L2065's and find out for sure if the lottery exists, and if they've fully switched from S-IPS to PVA. I'm most interested in information about LCDs that were ordered in February on, because it seems February might have been the month the lottery was started. However, any info prior to February is defintely helpful. Please provide the date the LCD was ordered, where it was ordered from. Also tell us what panel you received with the part number, the revision number, and where it was manufactured. Return policy info may be beneficial to for people wishing to exchange or return their LCDs in addition to info about how to check your panel info.

It has been suggested that LCDs with rev number 114 and older are S-IPS. lets try to confirm this. Here is some info with part numbers, etc., for the different panel types:

ScYcS gave this info for his S-IPS panel:

Philips LPL LM201U05-SLA1


this was provided by kmartlife and appears to be the info for the PVA lottery panels:
Firmware Revision
REV.115

LCD Part Number:
AUO M201UN02-V6

and on the back of the monitor:

AMM000
Made December 2006
Product of China
 
okashira

Jul 7, 2005
1,802
Mine:

Firmware Revision:
REV.114

LCD Part Number:
LPL LM201U05-SLA1

Manufactured:
September 2006

REV:
GSM002

Recieved from:
Newegg


Definetly S-IPS and very nice to boot.

good luck.
 
kmartlife

Feb 24, 2007
21
so I get the honor of being the first one to report a MVA panel? ahah

That's a bummer...

here are the (low-res) pictures that I took:

http://img86.imageshack.us/img86/4758/image00074ib5.jpg
http://img137.imageshack.us/img137/2199/image00075pk8.jpg
http://img137.imageshack.us/img137/9631/image00077qu5.jpg

Can everyone please post where they sourced their LP2065s from as well? I'm thinking ordering another one since I seem to be the only one reporting an AUO A-MVA panel. Mine was ordered from PC Connection last Thursday. (2/22/07)

Thanks!
 
maximus1284

Feb 18, 2007
179
lol, don't worry, I'm pretty sure I've read a couple other reports, and I know there has been some speculation for awhile. it does seem like it is a fairly new phenomenon for these HP's though
 
caffiendo

Jan 10, 2007
53
Can someone fill me in on these "monitor" lotteries? I saw a similar post with Dell monitors but don't know what you guys are talking about.

I'm guessing that it has something to do with them using random parts to build their monitors, so no one really knows what they are going to get when they order.?? Any info would be great. Thanks!
 
kmartlife

Feb 24, 2007
21
caffiendo said:
Can someone fill me in on these "monitor" lotteries? I saw a similar post with Dell monitors but don't know what you guys are talking about.

I'm guessing that it has something to do with them using random parts to build their monitors, so no one really knows what they are going to get when they order.?? Any info would be great. Thanks!
To make it short, a large percentage of people have been getting what they want, a S-IPS panel, while a very small percentage of people (me included) have been getting an AUO A-MVA panel. I've also heard PVA thrown in the mix as well, but no official confirmation. I just got off the phone with a couple distributors (newegg.com, HP) and they are unable to guarantee a revision # and generally very unhelpful about providing more information than necessary.
 
destino

Feb 24, 2007
4
Mine (bought in Sweden 4 days ago):

Firmware Revision:
REV.114

LCD Part Number:
LPL LM201U05-SLA1

Manufactured:
December 2006 (China)

REV:
GSM002
 
Rocco

Feb 13, 2007
10
So I ordered one from Buy.com - it is due tomorrow (27th) and I suspect it was the last one they had in stock - and am a bit concerned, as are others about the potential of not getting what I thought I was paying for.

So, absurd question of the night -

1) CAn I tell without opening the box what type of monitor it is
2) With an HP only return policy, would I even be able to send back an unopened box to them for a refund, or are they only replace as I fear?
 
ToastyX

Mar 12, 2005
1,400
This proves that specs mean nothing. What good are specs if you don't know what you're going to get? It'd be one thing if they were similar, but S-IPS and P-MVA have drastically different characteristics. It's disappointing that companies are doing this.
 
Bacillus

Apr 23, 2006
384
Could this be more an an issue w/ supply? Althought its still on their website, it might be that LG is phasing the panel out. Non wide screen is a dying form factor. I still like it over widescreen, but the masses have spoken and they seem to want widescreen. :rolleyes:
 
Fluffbutt

Jan 4, 2007
25
I'm here in Western Australia, and have just ordered a LP 2065.

It should be in the shop tomorrow, where I'll do a dead pixel test before paying for it. I'll also check the panel, and if it's not a s-ips, they can send it back.

I'm not paying $930 for a pva/mva panel!
 
Android1

Sep 25, 2006
127
It will be interesting to see just how many of the newer LP2065s are using A-MVA panels. I thought it was just a rumor until kmartlife actually ended up with one.
 
uluvbs

Jan 29, 2007
134
with suggestions about whether they think I could return it if it's unopened?
 
maximus1284

Feb 18, 2007
179
CAMster just recently received an S-IPS. he didn't list model numbers and such, but apparently on the outside of the box it said "rev. GSM002"
 
maximus1284

Feb 18, 2007
179
uluvbs said:
with suggestions about whether they think I could return it if it's unopened?
I grabbed this from the other thread

Camster wrote:
"If you ordered from HP, you'll be able to return it even if you opened the
box and checked out the monitor, but you may have to pay a restock fee
(you can request a waiver of the restock if you get a cooperative CS rep).

If you ordered it from a retailer like PC Connection, make sure to check
their policies first, as some will only exchange or give store credit when
returning an item. If in doubt, return it un-opened, and order directly from
HP (my 2065 came very quickly from them)."


not sure if that helps, and I've never gone through this process myself so I can't verify. maybe someone can clarify for you
 
CAMster

Apr 14, 2006
88
maximus1284 said:
I grabbed this from the other thread

Camster wrote:
"If you ordered from HP, you'll be able to return it even if you opened the
box and checked out the monitor, but you may have to pay a restock fee
(you can request a waiver of the restock if you get a cooperative CS rep).

If you ordered it from a retailer like PC Connection, make sure to check
their policies first, as some will only exchange or give store credit when
returning an item. If in doubt, return it un-opened, and order directly from
HP (my 2065 came very quickly from them)."


not sure if that helps, and I've never gone through this process myself so I can't verify. maybe someone can clarify for you
I posted that before Uluvbs mentioned that his vendor doesn't take certain manufacturers
products back under any circumstances, and I think one of them was HP. It seems
that you can get some info off the box before opening (I think if it says "REV GSMxxx')
you're O-K, but that needs to be confirmed), and at worst, he can call HP and try to
arrange a swap if necessary.

It does seem wrong that monitor specs aren't being maintained by continuing to use a
specific type of LCD, but I'm sure there's weasel-words in the advertising that say that
"specifications can be changed without notice"...

CAMster
 
kmartlife

Feb 24, 2007
21
So it looks like the following people have had decent luck with the following vendors:

(correct me if I'm wrong)

Camster - S-IPS - ordered directly from HP
ScYcS - S-IPS - newegg??
uluvbs - S-IPS - securemart
 
EzInKy

Feb 21, 2007
8
The LP2065 that I purchased from NewEgg arrived today and it has the IPS panel. Since I ran across this forum while researching which monitor to buy after I grew tired of my 19" widescreen I thought it appropriate that I should reply to this thread.

As a short review I'll add that the picture is gorgeous and after changing DisplaySize to 406 304 in my xorg.conf the fonts are crisp and clear. The anti-glare coating is noticeable though when looking at it just right which might take a little while to get used to. The documentation in the box leaves a lot to be desired also, but HP has a nice .pdf for download in their support section.

Overall I'm pretty happy with the monitor and want to thank everybody for the pointers. I've also been earnestly reading the Westy thread as I've been thinking about building a second HTPC for my bedroom.
 
KentC

Feb 27, 2007
42
EZ,

Thanks for posting. If you have any 'box' info - manufacturer's date, GMSxxx, that may be helpful. I just posted that info on the other HP LP2065 thread. Perhaps Maximus can port it over here. It was my first post, just learning the ropes here.

My thinking is that while sales won't open up the monitor ala Daniel Browning :) at PC talk dpr, that they May be able to check the stickers on the boxes, and anything before DEC 2006 _should_ be an S-IPS.

Basically, my box had white stickers that had the Manufacturer's date July 2006 and the REV: GMS001 on a different sticker. Nothing printed on the box except model number. No mention of the panel type on the stickers. But it appears that anything before Dec 2006 (and some of them) are S-IPS panels.

Rocco - if you think you got the last one, that's probably good news. The next bunch might not be....

Hoping you all can enjoy the 'right panel' in this monitor. I truly think it was a 'mistake' by HP, (and maybe they're correcting it :-\... ) seeing how the same panel in other higher end monitors costs much more.
 
KentC

Feb 27, 2007
42
I might also mention that there was no REV 114 (mine) on the box stickers either, which would tell me that it definitely is S-IPS. kmartlife's was REV: 115.
 
maximus1284

Feb 18, 2007
179
just ordered from CostCentral. FedEx Ground 1-7 days. I'll receive it next week and report ASAP. for the record, in the comments I requested one with "rev. GSM002" on the outside of the box. pretty sure that won't make a difference, but worth a shot huh?


$381.74
free fedex ground shipping
$40 Mail-In Rebate
http://www.costcentral.com/proddetail/HP_LP2065/EF227A8ABA/J46443/pricegrabber/

I believe the rebate works regardless of retailer, if not, its still a good deal
rebate:
http://ak.buy.com/buy_assets/retail/pdfs/07Q1/0201-0430as_40hp.pdf
 
EzInKy

Feb 21, 2007
8
KentC said:
EZ,

Thanks for posting. If you have any 'box' info - manufacturer's date, GMSxxx, that may be helpful. I just posted that info on the other HP LP2065 thread. Perhaps Maximus can port it over here. It was my first post, just learning the ropes here.

My thinking is that while sales won't open up the monitor ala Daniel Browning :) at PC talk dpr, that they May be able to check the stickers on the boxes, and anything before DEC 2006 _should_ be an S-IPS.

Basically, my box had white stickers that had the Manufacturer's date July 2006 and the REV: GMS001 on a different sticker. Nothing printed on the box except model number. No mention of the panel type on the stickers. But it appears that anything before Dec 2006 (and some of them) are S-IPS panels.

Rocco - if you think you got the last one, that's probably good news. The next bunch might not be....

Hoping you all can enjoy the 'right panel' in this monitor. I truly think it was a 'mistake' by HP, (and maybe they're correcting it :-\... ) seeing how the same panel in other higher end monitors costs much more.
On the outside of the box there is a white label that indicates the manufacturing date was December 2006 and REV GSM002. The service menu info shows REV. 114 LPL LM201U05-SLA1.
 
Rocco

Feb 13, 2007
10
Alright, here is my contribution to this question. I was going through the Buy.com site again and found they actually have the LP2065 at two differet prices. And lo and behold, they even have two different model numbers.

http://www.buy.com/prod/hp-lp2065-flat-panel-lcd-monitor-20-1-lcd-active-matrix-tft-0-255mm/q/loc/101/202288234.html

vs

http://www.buy.com/prod/hp-lp2065-lcd-monitor-1-x-20-lcd-active-matrix-tft-0-255mm-1600-x-1200/q/loc/101/202327642.html

the difference is the A4 vs A8 in the manufacturer's part number. I talked to the sales rep at Buy.com, hoping to get the smoking gun....

It may be that the A8 is last year's model, and that is why it carries a rebate. I found the same at other sites like superwarehouse.com - both versions available.

May need to ask HP directly.
 
KentC

Feb 27, 2007
42
maximus1284 said:
just ordered from CostCentral. FedEx Ground 1-7 days. I'll receive it next week and report ASAP. for the record, in the comments I requested one with "rev. GSM002" on the outside of the box. pretty sure that won't make a difference, but worth a shot huh?

At ths point, I'd be more pointed - give me an S-IPS! :) but failing that I'd see if they could check the box for a sticker that says Manuf. date - before Dec 2006, even though I see below someone 'scored' on that date, but kmartlife didn't, and he also had the GSM002REV. GSM001's are probably all gone. Good luck and thanks for starting the thread.
mutant

Jan 27, 2006
181
Not looking good for these panels! A complete move to non-ISP panels maybe?

What can we as a community do to counter this crap that likes of Dell and HP are creating? As a consumer I should have the right to know what I am buying!!!!!!!
 
KentC

Feb 27, 2007
42
the difference is the A4 vs A8 in the manufacturer's part number. I talked to the sales rep at Buy.com, hoping to get the smoking gun....

It may be that the A8 is last year's model, and that is why it carries a rebate. I found the same at other sites like superwarehouse.com - both versions available.

May need to ask HP directly.[/QUOTE]

One could try. Again, if I were buying, I'd go to HP directly and ask questions until I got an answer. IOW don't bother sending a REV 115 with the panel swap. I need the monitor for photo editing/color fidelity. You're selling this on the business page not the 'home page' and it's good business to give the customers what they want. And btw, more people are becoming aware of the panel types and HP should be aware of that. Package the other panels on your 'gaming machines' but don't mention 'good for photo editing' when the people that do that know better, in more and more cases.

I happen to have just upgraded computers - got a Gateway and taking 'no monitor' only gave me back $40, so I took the monitor as a second monitor. It's an S-PVA and if you move your head parallel with the edge of the monitor there's a washout of color, not a lot but noiticeable and bothersome, imo, in editing photos - that monitor just holds my palettes :) With the HP, you have to go far right or left off the edge of the monitor (an unlikely occurance) before you see the purple in black and yet all other colors are not affected. That said, straight on, the Gateway - it's their 'high performance' xx85 not xx65 - is sharp, and very readable. Thing is they sell it for $300+, which is why I took it for $40. lol.

As far as the A4/A8 issue, that's been brought up at dpr and no conclusions made. Actually, I think one was a 'promotional deal' as that is mentioned at some seller sites. One of my stickers had an A4 covered up by an A8 sticker :) so I'm guessing that isn't the differentiation we're looking for. It's REV 114 (vs.115 as far as we know) and before December 2006 to be safe.
 
KentC

Feb 27, 2007
42
mutant said:
Hmm my local HP website (Europe) has dropped the price from 750 local money to 590 local money :(
Not looking good for these panels! A whole sale move to non-ISP panels maybe?
It's a little too early - we've only had 1 reported, but I agree. What did that 8 ball say way back when 'outlook not so good' :) We should be having some more reports in the next week from the ones in transit. We'll see....
 
KentC

Feb 27, 2007
42
EzInKy said:
On the outside of the box there is a white label that indicates the manufacturing date was December 2006 and REV GSM002. The service menu info shows REV. 114 LPL LM201U05-SLA1.
Thanks EZ. Just confirms that some Dec 2006's are ok. One not. Hope kmartlife can return his.
 
EzInKy

Feb 21, 2007
8
KentC said:
Thanks EZ. Just confirms that some Dec 2006's are ok. One not. Hope kmartlife can return his.
You're welcome. I want to say my decision to go with the HP over the NEC was based more on my good experiences with HP's history of supporting their printers with free Linux drivers than anything else. If I had known for sure there was a panel lottery I probably would have gone the other way.
 
mutant

Jan 27, 2006
181
I just phoned HP and the lady was very understanding. She took all my details down and my explanation of the problem. She said she fully understands that I have the right to know what I buy (obviously she is probably a secretary or sales lady and hence clueless :). Anyway the HP tech/supervisor guy was on phone to someone else so he will call me back in next 10-15 minutes. Let's see where I get with him :mad:
 
mutant

Jan 27, 2006
181
EzInKy said:
You're welcome. I want to say my decision to go with the HP over the NEC was based more on my good experiences with HP's history of supporting their printers with free Linux drivers than anything else. If I had known for sure there was a panel lottery I probably would have gone the other way.
Which NEC would you have bought anyway? The glossy one? The 26" blind people pixel pitch one that approaches price of a 30" Dell HC? :D Just curious.
 
EzInKy

Feb 21, 2007
8
mutant said:
Which NEC would you have bought anyway? The glossy one? The 26" blind people pixel pitch one that approaches price of a 30" Dell HC? :D Just curious.
I would've gone with their 2070NX since I wanted a 1600X1200 IPS for my main computer. I've got a machine hooked up to my 50" Hitachi CRT when I want the widescreen experience, but I'm thinking about getting a Westy 1080p for better compatibility in the future.
 
EzInKy

Feb 21, 2007
8
mutant said:
2070NX NEC is glossy? Plus almost 2 year old and the reviews are not all that :rolleyes:
I thought that only the 20WMGX2 was glossy, but even if it the 2070NX is too I'm not sure that would have been a bad thing for me since I use my computer mostly at night anyway. As for old, a lot of times older technology is more stable than newer...particularly if you use an OS other than Windows. And since playing with the latest versions of open source software is kind of a hobby of mine stable hardware is pretty much a must.
 
mutant

Jan 27, 2006
181
Ok HP phoned me back and the product manager 100&#37; guaranteed me that the HP LP2065 uses S-IPS panel. He knew what he was talking about so I have no reason to doubt him (he even knew what S-IPS stood for which no one at Dell knew when I phoned). Now I am in Europe so could it be that the lottery system has only come into effect in USA? He said I could buy directly from him/HP. HP's price is $80 more than from a local retail shop so I said I will get back to him. $80 for safety of S-IPS panel or $80 for something that has always been S-IPS in europe? :rolleyes:

Edit- Should I snap it up from HP? Or get it from the local PC shop? Would be safer from HP right?

EDIT 2- WTF!&#168;taken from- http://www.prad.de/en/monitore/review-hp-lp2065-part8.html

Hewlett Packard did not want to give away any details on what exact panel is being used in the LP2065; we were merely told that it employed Overdrive and that the Overdrive function was a development by the producer of the panel. However, this information is enough for one to be able to safely assume that the panel at hand is an S-PVA panel by Samsung which makes use of Samsung's Overdrive Technology ADCC (Advanced Dynamic Capacitance Compensation).
maximus1284

Feb 18, 2007
179
thats weird, after reading that I'm curious how we know the standard panel actually IS and S-IPS...how was that originally confirmed?

likewise, that info is odd as it conflicts with mutant's phone convo. in the review it sounds as if the guy was blown away, maybe he was mistaken?

anyway, here is an interesting link:

http://www.pricegrabber.com/search_attrib.php/page_id=37/form_keyword=hp+lp2065/rd=1

when looking on pricegrabber I noticed the A4 and A8...not sure the difference as the specs are the same, but I ordered the A8 because of the rebate. the low price and rebate have me slightly concerned that maybe its cheap for a reason...because maybe it has an S-PVA? I don't know, we'll see next week!

I don't have time to read this now, but this might be a good read: http://forums.dpreview.com/forums/read.asp?forum=1004&message=20192314
 
