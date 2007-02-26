The Official HP LP2065 Lottery Thread!

maximus1284
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 18, 2007
- Messages
- 179
It seems like HP has begun the lottery for the LP2065's. this is still partly speculation but appears to have finally happened. No one knows if it is a full switch from S-IPS to PVA, or simply just a lottery where only some of the panels are PVA. I hope we can use this thread to compile information about the L2065's and find out for sure if the lottery exists, and if they've fully switched from S-IPS to PVA. I'm most interested in information about LCDs that were ordered in February on, because it seems February might have been the month the lottery was started. However, any info prior to February is defintely helpful. Please provide the date the LCD was ordered, where it was ordered from. Also tell us what panel you received with the part number, the revision number, and where it was manufactured. Return policy info may be beneficial to for people wishing to exchange or return their LCDs in addition to info about how to check your panel info.
It has been suggested that LCDs with rev number 114 and older are S-IPS. lets try to confirm this. Here is some info with part numbers, etc., for the different panel types:
ScYcS gave this info for his S-IPS panel:
Philips LPL LM201U05-SLA1
this was provided by kmartlife and appears to be the info for the PVA lottery panels:
Firmware Revision
REV.115
LCD Part Number:
AUO M201UN02-V6
and on the back of the monitor:
AMM000
Made December 2006
Product of China
