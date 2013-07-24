NKDietrich
[H]ardness Supreme
- Joined
- Jul 25, 2004
- Messages
- 5,442
The Official [H]ard|Gaming Minecraft Server
Info
Mod Pack: The Dark Trilogy 1.0.8
Minecraft Server Address: OFFLINE DUE TO HARDWARE FAILURE NO ETA CURRENTLY
Dynmap: Currently Offline
Whitelist: YES
Rules
No griefing of any kind. PvP is enabled, but this is not a PvP server. Respect others.
No stealing. If it's not your chest, stay out of it.
No encroaching on other people's land. If you want to build near someone else, consult them first and if they are okay with it, you may work out a property line.
No drama posting. If there is an issue, handle it privately in a forum PM with nkdietrich or another admin.
No unnecessary load on the server. Malfunctioning or poorly designed machines that are lagging the server are prohibited. Anyone is allowed to dismantle or disable these machines in order to resolve the issue. So keep your shit in check!
Reimbursement Policy
Items of any significant value lost due to unavoidable bugs, server rollbacks, or intentional griefing will be reimbursed by an admin to the best of their ability. When asking for a reimbursement, please remember that the admins are players to, so try to keep it to the expensive and essential stuff and not bits of piping and wall. Items lost due to your own screw-ups, such as wiring things wrong and blowing stuff up, will not be reimbursed! Items lost due to someone elses inadvertent screw-ups will not be reimbursed, but the person responsible is strongly encouraged to make up for it.
Whitelist Policy
To be whitelisted on this server you must be 18 years of age, not previously banned in any iteration of the HardCraft server, have a clean reputation on other Minecraft servers AND fall into at least ONE of the following categories:
To request to be whitelisted, please post in this thread.
How To Get Started!
1) Download the Feed The Beast launcher.
2) Launch the program, configure your memory settings, etc. If needed I can post more detail here.
3) Go to Third Party Packs, scroll down to the The Dark Trilogy, select the 1.0.8 version from the drop down and hit launch.
4) After loading it up for the first time, close it out, go to Edit Mods, and enable the optional mod Ender Zoo.
5) Download THIS version of Botania and replace the version already in the mod pack. Then fire it up again.
6) Should be good to go!
Admins
nkdietrich
Last edited: