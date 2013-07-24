The Official [H]ard|Gaming Minecraft Server

The Official [H]ard|Gaming Minecraft Server

Info
Mod Pack: The Dark Trilogy 1.0.8
Minecraft Server Address: OFFLINE DUE TO HARDWARE FAILURE NO ETA CURRENTLY
Dynmap: Currently Offline
Whitelist: YES


Rules
No griefing of any kind. PvP is enabled, but this is not a PvP server. Respect others.
No stealing. If it's not your chest, stay out of it.
No encroaching on other people's land. If you want to build near someone else, consult them first and if they are okay with it, you may work out a property line.
No drama posting. If there is an issue, handle it privately in a forum PM with nkdietrich or another admin.
No unnecessary load on the server. Malfunctioning or poorly designed machines that are lagging the server are prohibited. Anyone is allowed to dismantle or disable these machines in order to resolve the issue. So keep your shit in check!

Reimbursement Policy

Items of any significant value lost due to unavoidable bugs, server rollbacks, or intentional griefing will be reimbursed by an admin to the best of their ability. When asking for a reimbursement, please remember that the admins are players to, so try to keep it to the expensive and essential stuff and not bits of piping and wall. Items lost due to your own screw-ups, such as wiring things wrong and blowing stuff up, will not be reimbursed! Items lost due to someone elses inadvertent screw-ups will not be reimbursed, but the person responsible is strongly encouraged to make up for it.

Whitelist Policy

To be whitelisted on this server you must be 18 years of age, not previously banned in any iteration of the HardCraft server, have a clean reputation on other Minecraft servers AND fall into at least ONE of the following categories:

  • HardForum member for at least a year.
  • HardForum member with at least 100 substantive posts. (A post history that shows meaningless posts to reach this post count will be ignored.)
  • Friend or Family of an existing player. (They must vouch you in this thread, and if you ever get banned, they do too.)
  • Actively recruited by an admin elsewhere in the Minecraft community
  • Known whitelisted player from previous iterations of the HardCraft server.

To request to be whitelisted, please post in this thread.

How To Get Started!

1) Download the Feed The Beast launcher.

2) Launch the program, configure your memory settings, etc. If needed I can post more detail here.

3) Go to Third Party Packs, scroll down to the The Dark Trilogy, select the 1.0.8 version from the drop down and hit launch.

4) After loading it up for the first time, close it out, go to Edit Mods, and enable the optional mod Ender Zoo.

5) Download THIS version of Botania and replace the version already in the mod pack. Then fire it up again.

6) Should be good to go!


Admins

nkdietrich
 
Yes Whitelist me! So i can come and crash the server a la arr4ws!
 
TED said:
I found a spot but then I died :D
Not sure which mod(s) is(are) responsible for it, but damn is it ever dangerous at night in this modpack lol.

Somehow, I was whitelisted already? :D
 
Spewn said:
Not sure which mod(s) is(are) responsible for it, but damn is it ever dangerous at night in this modpack lol.

Somehow, I was whitelisted already? :D
I think the difficulty is set to hard, so that may be it. Unless you mean something else.
 
Talent25 said:
I think the difficulty is set to hard, so that may be it. Unless you mean something else.
Just seems like there's a crapload of mobs about, including swarms of slimes and extra-strong mobs like angry zombies...and creepers inside slimes, skeletons riding slimes etc.
 
I could fucking cry right now. Was having problems where Minecraft would only flash the Mojang logo then close. It did it even with default vanilla MC. My fucking stupid ass had the brilliant idea of just deleting the folder and reinstalling.

Now all my stuffs is gone :(

WTF was I thinking?

EDIT: Thank fucking god for the Recycle Bin.
 
Hey nk can we disable the Biomes o Plenty puddles for now? In the update for 1.6.2 they apparently have been fixed so they dry up on their own when it's not raining, but right now they just stick around forever and it's annoying and ugly. There's a setting in the config file related to puddles, you can just set it to false.
 
NK, can you add removing the server "sleep" mode to your list? Turns off things after like an hour and takes 15 minutes to start up.
 
Server may need a restart as there are barely any enemies.

Edit: Seems to be fixed.
 
Server is updated to Unleashed 1.1.1. Please remember to re-enable Biomes O Plenty< Nether Ores, and Power Converters after you download that pack from the launcher.
 
Wont let me join, says im missing mods, but I enabled the ones after the update and verified I enabled them.
 
FrEaKy said:
Wont let me join, says im missing mods, but I enabled the ones after the update and verified I enabled them.
It looks like the pack we use updated to 1.1.2 (Currently on 1.1.1), you'll probably have to find a way to rollback for the time being :(

For everyone else, hit NO for the update when you go to start the mod.
 
Thermite Paste said:
It looks like the pack we use updated to 1.1.2 (Currently on 1.1.1), you'll probably have to find a way to rollback for the time being :(

For everyone else, hit NO for the update when you go to start the mod.
click on the pack's name, then at the top right where it says recommended, change that to 1.1.1
 
I blame the Lich. He knew that slacker was going to kill him to avenge my multiple lich-related deaths and used all of his dark power to crash the server.
 
Down again? Jesus. Rebooting. Nothing in the log about what happened.. ever since this modpack update...
 
