The official "clean desktop" club.

Guidelines to a "clean" desktop:

Some people prefer elaborate themes with lots of widgets and stuff. Myself, I always say that simple is better. That being said, let'see those clean desktops! I'll start:Notice the dull blue background, it has a small design in it but is still easy on the eyes. Also notice the milky-tinted taskbar - it preserves the Windows XP look while not looking bubbly.Max 3 icons on desktop (you can hide infrequently used ones in the start panel)Max 3 icons in the quicklaunch areaMax 2 icons in system tray (use the hiding feature to hide ones you don't use)A minimalistic ammount of gadgets on the desktop, but a few are welcomedThese are my personal guidelines, you are more than welcome to post your desktop if it doesn't stick to these. If so, would you mind tellingyou think your extra icons qualify? Also, some of us are still running 1024*768, so if your going to post your 2405FPW's desktop could you resize it? Thanks.Your turn!