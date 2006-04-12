The official "clean desktop" club.

I

InorganicMatter

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
15,378
Some people prefer elaborate themes with lots of widgets and stuff. Myself, I always say that simple is better. That being said, let'see those clean desktops! I'll start:



Notice the dull blue background, it has a small design in it but is still easy on the eyes. Also notice the milky-tinted taskbar - it preserves the Windows XP look while not looking bubbly.

Guidelines to a "clean" desktop:

Max 3 icons on desktop (you can hide infrequently used ones in the start panel)
Max 3 icons in the quicklaunch area
Max 2 icons in system tray (use the hiding feature to hide ones you don't use)
A minimalistic ammount of gadgets on the desktop, but a few are welcomed

These are my personal guidelines, you are more than welcome to post your desktop if it doesn't stick to these. If so, would you mind telling why you think your extra icons qualify? Also, some of us are still running 1024*768, so if your going to post your 2405FPW's desktop could you resize it? Thanks.

Your turn!
 
F

fireburster

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 29, 2002
Messages
1,265
I think mines pretty clean compaired to others at work. Others wonder how i can even use a computer without desktop icons.

 
R

ryuji

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 11, 2004
Messages
3,115
i dont use the shortcuts on the bottom... and the stuff in the corner are drawn by the window manager so theres no resource cost(E17 consumes about 16 mb of ram total)

command prompt is where i get all my work done :p ctrl-alt-insert and theres a new term :D
 
T

theyangster

Gawd
Joined
Oct 27, 2004
Messages
817

nice and clean ;)

aqua dock is hiding on the bottom


sorry about squashed pic, it was this or a massive 1600x1200...
 
J

jayjaya29

Gawd
Joined
Jan 4, 2004
Messages
928
Ahh, you guys are my haven. I thought I was the only one that liked a super-clean desktop.



Simplicity is key.
 
Z

zero002021

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 29, 2004
Messages
1,317
This is my laptop running at 1680x1050. Maybe not the cleanest desktop in the world, but it's clean enough.

 
S

skudmunky

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 1, 2005
Messages
1,462
I have either all black desktop with the My Computer, My Documents, My Network Places, and Recycle bin icons, or the Half Life 2: Episode 1 wallpaper with the same icons. I can't stand clutter.
 
I

InorganicMatter

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
15,378
_tar said:
http://bob-online.net/chin/media/desktop_small.jpg[IMG]

Resized from 1440x900.[/QUOTE]
Hmmmm...too many icons in the system tray. Hide 'em and it'll truly be "clean."
Click to expand...
 
T

theyangster

Gawd
Joined
Oct 27, 2004
Messages
817
zero002021 said:
This is my laptop running at 1680x1050. Maybe not the cleanest desktop in the world, but it's clean enough.

Click to expand...
where's the water :D

nice character, simple, yet so elegant
 
M

MYSTic Jedi

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 9, 2006
Messages
285
I hate a clutery desktop too, i need order, anything else is just, errr, illogical........
My Current Desktop


2 old desktops as well.....


Hope that clean enough, and i dont really care one way or the other about the My Computer and Recycle Bin icons, i do use tweak ui, and had taken the recycle bin off, but i guess i had a system error or something and i got put back up there, but idc.......
 
P

PCMusicGuy

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 9, 2006
Messages
1,193
I don't know if I can be a member of the clean desktop club but I certainly don't like icons.

 
