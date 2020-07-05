The "Official" Canon R5, R6, and Sony A7s III thread

For most subforums it makes sense to have separate threads, but here in the camera sub it moves super slow. So I figured creating 3 threads would just mean the same people would be hoping back and forth to threads needlessly. Anyway, that said:

FULL ANNOUNCEMENT and SPECS for Canon R5 and R6:

The specs are what we expected them to be. The leaks were basically all 100% accurate. The camera either line skips or pixel bins in 4k. It "only" has downsampling up to 4k 30fps. Canon also claims up to 8 stop improvement with their IBIS. If that's true then their IBIS can make video hyper-smooth far greater than any Panasonic camera.

Commentary: It definitely seems like the R6 is the better deal for 99% of most users. The R6 is a bit more expensive than an A7III as an example, but it basically destroys that camera in every specification other than stills resolution and video oversampling. I expect though that Canon will have better ISO performance (bigger pixels) and less if any rolling shutter as compared to the Sony that I would personally consider bigger advantages (as well as much better ergonomics and flip out screen). In other words the R6 is basically the new best "all-rounder" taking the place of what I would consider the previous best all-rounder, the A7III. However the R6 should win, the A7III is now several years old.

As for the R5, I more or less look at it as the high resolution camera Canon shooters have been waiting for since the "very old" 5DS R. Sure it's 5 MP less, but that figure doesn't matter much. It now has all the technology improvements as well as much smaller body size as an R. I expect class leading dynamic range, autofocus, ergonomics, DPAF, and color. The video modes are a cherry on top for people who want the extreme high-end. I think its 120fps 4k is more intriguing than its up-to 30fps 8k. And I think RAW on a camera like this is a waste for most people as the data rates will likely be eye watering (if the 1DS III is of any indication, and I'm sure it will be). Even for people wanting to use this camera as an A-camera for smaller productions, RAW will likely still be a big data problem. However the 10-bit 4-2-2 h.265 will be the exact opposite of RAW in the sense that it will be relatively reasonable in size and with LOG functionally not different enough from RAW to warrant RAW in most circumstances.

In short, I would say that Canon has announced two killer cameras. Personally I would say these are at the top of the heap and frankly it's about time. Canon was producing weak cameras for about the last decade. Finally with the launch of the C500 II, C300 III, and now the R5 and R6, Canon has a complete lineup of cameras that make sense as a system versus its competition. Although it's unlikely I'll switch back to Canon (I have my own reasons for this), I'm glad this level of competition exists and that these fantastic cameras exist.

Both new cameras are available for pre-order. Price has been set to $3,899 (around €3,900 in Europe) for the Canon EOS R5 and to $2,499 (around €2,330 in Europe) for the more affordable EOS R6. Shipping should start soon.

Initial EOS R5 Review:

The EOS R5 can, frankly, adapt to about any type of photography you need to do. The price you pay for that is, of course, the highest MSRP in this market segment. But given my experience with a pre-production model, I'm comfortable claiming that there isn't a competing camera that meets this combination of image quality, responsiveness, autofocus, video specifications and usability.

Frequent visitors to this site may wonder why some users are still clinging to DSLRs as mirrorless technology improves with each new release. But I think that both the EOS R5 and EOS R6, as impressively capable and 'complete' feeling cameras, are perhaps what some users that are still clinging to DSLRs have really been waiting for. It just took a little longer than we might have expected to get here.

Initial EOS R6 Review:

Stills shooters get what's currently the best-rated stabilization in its class, along with the fastest continuous shooting and a very promising-looking AF system, all in a body that feels comfortable, well-built and well thought-out. Video users get near-full-frame 4K/60p with some decent encoding options and also benefit from the stabilization and AF.

It's early days, of course, but the EOS R6 makes a much more consistently positive first impression than the EOS R did. And, while 20 megapixels isn't going likely to be overly demanding on Canon's high-end RF lenses, this feels like a camera that finally gives enthusiast photographers a way to enjoy them. It means that this whole RF business suddenly makes a lot more sense.

Peter McKinnon hands on with R5 and R6:

Does the R5 overheat?:

The Canon EOS R5 does push the technology under the hood very hard. With only passive cooling and no fan, in a body barely any larger than the Sony A7 III, Canon has decided to implement very short maximum recording times for 8K and 4K shooting on the R5. The recording time limits become much more severe once the camera has stopped once on a shoot from overheating.

Canon will be doing a Livestream event on July 9, 2020, to announce the Canon EOS R5, Canon EOS R6, and a whole slew of lenses and accessories.

Meanwhile the R5 video recording modes have leaked:

As you can see, you can shoot either 8K DCI or 8K ultra, which will be slightly different resolutions. The resolutions of the two modes will likely be 8192×4320 and 7680×4320.

Codecs for 8K recordings appear to be ALL-I, IPB, and obviously RAW.

Some R6 specs have leaked:

Personally I think the R6 is the more exciting camera. 8k RAW is just going to take up too much data, and 8K as a format is entirely unnecessary. Most people buying a mirrorless for video will want nice looking compressed video instead of RAW, especially if they're producing any amount of content regularly (of course the R5 can shoot compressed as well, but why pay more if you're going to do that?). It also appears that it will have all of the stills boxes checked as well.

20mp full-frame CMOS sensor

IBIS

12fps mechanical and 20fps electronic.

Oversampled 5K Video

4K @ 60p

FullHD @ 120p

Canon Log

10-bit

Zebras

AF identical to the EOS R5

No RAW video mode

Dual SD UHS-II slots

Head detection AF

Animal detection AF

Identical 5 million dot EVF as the EOS R5

No top-down screen

Build quality not as good as the EOS R5

As for the Sony A7S III (or whatever they decide to call the next video focused model) it's officially official.

“We’ve received many requests, especially from professional video content creators, and I can confirm that a successor to the Alpha 7S II will be coming, later this summer. Right now we’re focused on the launch of the new camera, and it will be a complete redesign of the whole system, including the image sensor. Everything is new. We hope it will meet and exceed the expectations and requests of our customers. I’m very confident that our new model will meet their demands.”

Canon brand ambassador Peter McKinnon had access to prototype models of both Canon R5 and R6 for a few weeks and here are his impressions of both in two separate videos.

Andrew Reid at EOSHD seems to think so. But I am guessing it's no worse than Sony Cameras from 2010-2014.

It has been announced that it will launch this summer. What that means is anyone's guess. While the R5 has had tons of leaks, Sony has had very little information come out if any except rumors.

While 10-bit 4K and 60fps is expected, any modes or specs past that is mostly speculation. I do expect class leading auto-focus, fx9 color science, class leading ISO performance, and a lower price compared to Panasonic s1h.