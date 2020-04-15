The NUCs are back in town

faugusztin said: I am sorry, but that thing is priced out of the market. $1600 without a GPU, RAM or storage ? Click to expand...

Yeah, that is nuts. The CPU they include at that price, the Core i9-9980HK is priced by Intel at a bout $600, so that means they think this chassis and motherboard in one is worth $1000. I'd argue that is a stretch.I could see people paying between $350 and $600 for that small form factor, but $1000 is just nuts.Back in 2009 when I bought my first (and only) SFF Case/Motherboatrd combo, the Shuttle SX58H7 I remember thinking that compact case, with custom motherboard included was insanely pricey at $649, but I decided to try it anyway. But back then part of the reason they could charge so much was because there really weren't any other contenders on the market. They had the niche and they could charge for it. Now there are quite a few choices in the small form factor segment. I think Intel are quite over-optimistic if they think the pricing on this thing will work.