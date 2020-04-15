The NUCs are back in town

One thing I just now noticed, that may have been mentioned before, is that the video card slot on the backplane looks like it's only an x8 slot.
 
1_rick said:
One thing I just now noticed, that may have been mentioned before, is that the video card slot on the backplane looks like it's only an x8 slot.
Does x8 have a slot? I thought it was x1, x4 and x16 at whatever number of lanes you have available.
 
If those ethernet ports are both Intel chips and not some realtek junk, this would make for an amazing little pfSense router....

...but that price! :eek: That is just unrealistic.
 
guitarslingerchris said:
Does x8 have a slot? I thought it was x1, x4 and x16 at whatever number of lanes you have available.
Yes. x8 slots are very very common in enterprise and server configurations. Less so in consumer desktops where they tend to just install a full size 16x slot, even if it is 8x electrically, so you can shove a GPU in there should you want to.

As an example, here is the server board I have in my server (the Supermicro X9DRI-F) Note the 16x slots and 8x slots.

1586978856232.png


A lot of server components (SAS RAID/HBA's, 10G NIC's, etc) come only in 8x configurations, so having an 8x slot could be really nice if someone wants to build a pfSense router and add a 10gig card to it, without wasting a full 16x slot.

That said, on something this small, space is likely going to become a limiting factor before wasting of PCIe lanes does.
 
Really hard to argue this in favor of the nzxt h1 which can be had with a 3900x, and motherboard for under $900. Shoot add, in a 2080 super and you're still under NUC price. Yikes.
 
1_rick said:
One thing I just now noticed, that may have been mentioned before, is that the video card slot on the backplane looks like it's only an x8 slot.
Are you talking about these?

1586979287261.png


I see two x16 slots and one x4 slot.
 
faugusztin said:
I am sorry, but that thing is priced out of the market. $1600 without a GPU, RAM or storage ?
Yeah, that is nuts. The CPU they include at that price, the Core i9-9980HK is priced by Intel at a bout $600, so that means they think this chassis and motherboard in one is worth $1000. I'd argue that is a stretch.

I could see people paying between $350 and $600 for that small form factor, but $1000 is just nuts.

Back in 2009 when I bought my first (and only) SFF Case/Motherboatrd combo, the Shuttle SX58H7 I remember thinking that compact case, with custom motherboard included was insanely pricey at $649, but I decided to try it anyway. But back then part of the reason they could charge so much was because there really weren't any other contenders on the market. They had the niche and they could charge for it. Now there are quite a few choices in the small form factor segment. I think Intel are quite over-optimistic if they think the pricing on this thing will work.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
If those ethernet ports are both Intel chips and not some realtek junk, this would make for an amazing little pfSense router....

...but that price! :eek: That is just unrealistic.
Are you crazy?

You could get away with an Atom for a PFsense router and that would be about right. A cheap Pentium Gold would be overkill.

-----

On topic: I have a 10 year old MSI Desktop replacement thats been our desktop for the last 5 years. When it dies, a NUC would be the perfect replacement, they are the perfect form factor. At the rate im going, i doubt ill ever be gaming so I dont think ill need anything more.
 
