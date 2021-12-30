The Nintendo Playstation.

CastletonSnob
n00b
- Joined
- Apr 12, 2021
- Messages
- 56
As we all know, Nintendo and Sony were working on a SNES add-on, but Nintendo made a deal with Phillips, and that led to the PlayStation.
I hear about how Nintendo betrayed Sony, but why is Nintendo in the wrong? Sony was going to get the rights to Nintendo's characters. It's not like Sony was completely innocent.
