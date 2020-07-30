The next Fallout 76 event sets up the Brotherhood of Steel

erek
"August 4-8: Deliver 125,000,000 Steel for a Brotherhood of Steel Beret
August 8-11: Deliver 150,000,000 Concrete for a Brotherhood of Steel CAMP banner
August 11-15: Deliver 200,000,000 Cork — Additional season pass daily challenges from Aug. 20-24
August 15-18: Deliver 150,000,000 Plastic — Bonus Challenges Week from Aug. 26-31.
There will be a week pause after the first stage of operations; the second stage will begin on Aug. 27 and run through Sept. 10.
August 27-31: Deliver 150,000,000 Wood for Steel Dawn Army Fatigues
August 31-September 3: Deliver 200,000,000 Cloth for a Brotherhood of Steel Collectron Station.
September 3-7: Deliver 175,000,000 Leather for a Purveyor 50% off sale from September 10-14.
September 7-10: Deliver 250,000,000 Glass for a Meat Week event from Sept. 22-28.
In addition, the Bethesda yearly convention known as QuakeCon is starting on Aug. 7. QuakeCon will be an all-digital event due to the global pandemic. While it looks like news will be light on the Fallout front, there will be panels and events for Bethesda’s other properties. Players can log into Fallout 76 from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10 for two free items: a Beelzebilly Outfit and a Mr. Demonic backpack."
https://www.polygon.com/2020/7/30/2...ion-atlas-brotherhood-of-steel-russell-dorsey
