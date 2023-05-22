The newest DDR5 memory overclocking world record is now 11202 MT/s

erek
That sure is a lot of Mega Transfers. We approaching the acceptability of measurements within GT/s soon or Giga Transfers per Second?
"As we can see, the overclocking scene has seen a rapid increase in world records as the PC market has shifted to the newer standard. Seby’s OC attempt has beaten the previous world record of 5567.5 MHz (11135 MT/s) from Hicookie. Do not be surprised if this DDR5 frequency world record is surpassed soon, as memory makers push even faster and more binned kits to the market."
Source: https://videocardz.com/newz/ddr5-memory-has-been-overclocked-to-11202-mt-s
