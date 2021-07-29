The new Z-Case IQ - smart 7.9L SFF case with an integrated 7” screen

Hello fellow SFF enthusiasts!My name is Joe Janeski and I’m the owner of FXPC. We recently had the opportunity to buy the right to the Z-Case p50 line of sff cases and couldn’t be more happy to share our newest concept with you all.First, we would like to thank everyone for their support of the old concept and would also like to ensure you all that we plan on taking this line of cases to a new direction. All orders will be fulfilled and shipped in the United States and, under new ownership, we will dedicated to fixing all of the issues previous experienced in the past by the previous owners.A little about myself. I am currently working on my masters in computer science from the prestigious University of Pennsylvania. I have been an avid gamer and computer enthusiast for most of my life and have been a web entrepreneur for the past 15 years. I also own my own business, building and assembling custom gaming PCs.Finally, we would like to proudly announce the development of our redesigned Z-Case IQ.The case is staying the same as before, with a new twist.We have been working diligently for the past several months and are now in the prototype stage for our lines of sff cases, which includes a 7” HD screen, integrated right into the case itself. It will run off of your motherboard, with our included hdmi cable, enabling you to use any PC stats software you choose.We have partnered with MoBros in efforts to provide a free stats monitoring software, in which you can view all of your vital PC stats, all through the tempered glass panel on the side of your PC.Below you can see some teaser images of our new design and we would appreciate and encourage any input you guys have on our new concept.We will be taking preorders soon, as we are currently completing the prototype and plan on shipping in Q2 of 2022.More technical specs and information coming soon.And without further ado, we present to you….the Z-Case IQ