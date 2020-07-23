The New ODROID Is A Beast!

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
" In this video, we take a look at the all-new Odroid N2+ Also Know as the ODROID N2 Plus Single board computer from HArdkernle. This thing is an absolute Beast of an ARM-based computer, powered by the 6 Core AMLOGIC S922X Rev C clocked at 2.4GHZ and backed by 4GB of LPDDR4 ram. They claim it's up to 4 times faster than the Raspberry Pi 4 in certain tasks and after doing a bit of testing I actually believe it. In this video I do an overview of the N2+ go over the specs and test out some 4k Video playback Native android games like Minecraft and finally test out some of our favorite emulators Like Redream for Dreamcast PPSSPP for PSP and even Dolphin for Gamecube! "