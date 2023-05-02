The New Nvidia Jetson Orin Nano Is The Most Powerful Edge Ai NANO SBC So Far! First Look

This is baller

"In this video we take a look at the all new Nvidia Jetson Orin NANO! This Powerful AI Edge SBC Packs a 1024-Core Nvidia Ampere GPU with 32 Tensor Cores and a 6 Core Cortex A78 CPU backed by 8GB Of DDR5 Ram. We test out some ai demos 4K video Playback and we defiantly had to take look at emulation like Gamecube and Wii using the Dolphin Emulator and Even PS2 using AetherSX2!"

1683059283632.png


Source:
 
Looks to me like the basis of what ever the next switch is going to come with.
 
