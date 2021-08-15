The new golden age for chip mobile? (SoC)

So the smartphones were the best place for developing better the chip mobile. Thanks they, we had a increasing of performances for the mobile computing. After around 15 years of the first release smartphone, we have SoC like A14 that it has 6 core and 6GB of RAM, for example.Meanwhile, the state of art for VR is XR2 that it has 8 cores, it can manage 7 cameras.In my opinion the VR/AR mobile computing are arriving in the best moment for push the development of chip mobile. The smartphones aren't anymore the best platform for pushing the performance of SoC. I'm not belittling these products, but after 14 years of continued increase performance, it's arrived the time of change platform. In other topics I expressed my doubts about abbandoned of PCVR for developing before on the standalone segment. I have still these doubts but it's not this topic for speak it.So, the standalone segment will be the landmark for engineers for developing the performance of SoC. I explain my opinion: today we have the right power into the smartphones.Anyone can buy a good smartphone for accesible price. We're facing a technological stalemate about smartphone, now the focus is the camera in many cases. The engineers doesn't have motivation to push performance on smartphones, the VR/AR mobile can push the engineers for developing the performances of the SoCs.We need of more power for have better experience in standalone segment. Imagine a hmd 4K for eye, Eye Tracking, 120 Hz. There's need of more power, obviously for manage it.Another point very important in my mind is heat of the SoC and the probability of Thermal throttling. Beyond of the manage of battery.The manage of heat is very important for the hmd standalone. You can imagine the problems without a good system of cooling. More power without problems of thermal throttling is the main goal, in my opinion obviously. The development of better batteries for mobile devices is another topic, that maybe I will discuss. We needs of better batteries for durability and SoC with amazing efficient.Let me know your opinion, thank you