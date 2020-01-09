The NEW Doom Trilogy Console Ports: There's Good News And Bad News

The short of it is DOOM & DOOM II are the worst ports of the original games since the GBA versions, but DOOM 3 runs as well as the PC BFG version. DOOM & DOOM II: Ported to C# and uses Unity as a frontend Runs at the original 35 Hz despite the ability to easily get it running at 60 Hz or uncapped Music is playback of Microsoft MIDI table recordings at a slower speed Pitch of sounds is wrong and muffled, with volume inconsistent (this is separate from the randomized pitches of the original and BFG Edition versions that people forget about) Games are rendered at the wrong aspect ratio and still has a border around the image despite being stretched Lighting is broken (cutoff or missing shadows, overly bright floors in dark areas) No online multiplayer, but now includes local multiplayer and coop Always online requirement with a Bethesda.net account (supposedly being "fixed" by Bethesda, no update available yet) (Not in video) New texture misalignment in several areas (Not in video) Gaps between linedefs that cause a visible "hall of mirrors" effect when looking at seams from the right angle, especially visible on dropoffs (can be seen briefly in video at about 6:14-6:15) (Not in video) Uses BFG Edition WADs despite not being packaged together like that version. This includes the elimination of First Aid trademarks on medkits and Nazi imagery in the DOOM II secret levels. (Not in video) Not able to switch to fists after obtaining chainsaw, or after switching weapons after picking up a berserk pack (Not in video) D-pad is unused on all versions, no option for key remapping (Not in video) Can adjust turn sensitivity unlike PS3 and Xbox 360 versions (Not in video) DOOM II includes Master Levels, but is missing No Rest for the Living (Not in video) AI seems more intelligent in some instances and more stupid in others. AI will frequently not see or hear you despite being right next to them in certain situations. DOOM 3 BFG Edition that includes both expansions Retains options for FOV and flashlight shadows from the PC version Runs at native 4K 60 Hz on Xbox One X and PS4 Pro Runs at 1080p 60 Hz on Xbox One, PS4 and Switch (docked; 720p 60 Hz mobile) No online coop or multiplayer I've played both DOOM and DOOM II on my PS4 Pro so far. I already had a Bethesda.net account and have not run into any connection issues yet. But overall both games just feel really off. It's just one of those things you feel instinctively after playing a game for so long and knowing what it's like. It feels kind of gross, frankly.