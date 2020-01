The NEW Doom Trilogy Console Ports: There's Good News And Bad News

I don't know about you guys but I couldn't sit through that. Are we really judging Doom by the standards of Digital Foundry? They get so precise into the details for something as simple as this that's it's almost cringe-worthy. Does the game run? Great. Does it suck that there is a Bethesda login that they are working on patching out? Yes. Are there some apparent graphic problems if you are looking for them? Yes. Can you play the game without probably noticing any of that shit? Yes.A 20 minute video could be shortened to a minute explanation of the differences.All that being said I bought Doom 3 for Switch and I am absolutely awestruck that I am playing Doom 3 on a handheld console which looks and plays amazing on a device I spent $300 on when just 15 years ago I spent over $550 on a graphics card to play Doom 3 at 720p on High Settings.For those of you feeling nostalgic... here are the benchmarks I based my purchase of the 6800 GT on at the time... https://www.extremetech.com/computing/56862-doom-3-benchmarks-ati-vs-nvidia/4