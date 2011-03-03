The "My Wii is a Doorstop" club

anonmoniker

Anyone else own a Wii but just find it completely uncompelling as a system? I decided to give it a spin today and I was shocked when I organized/prioritized my games. Out of my 49 Wii games, I have beaten two of them. Two. My rate on the PS3/360/PC is more like 80% completion. About five of the incomplete games are good quality coop games like Donkey Kong that are unfinished because my wife is busy. And there are about five more games like Muramasa and Sin&Punishment that are AAA games that I haven't finished out of my own negligence.

But the largest group by far, I've realized, is games that just aren't up to the modern standards of gaming and weren't worth the time to beat. Waggle garbage like No More Heroes, etc. The Wii as a system doesn't help matters, with its terrible controller, terrible graphics, and lack of HD support. Many franchises have been hurt by Nintendo's direction. I'll use Super Monkey Ball as an example. The original on the Gamecube was a great game with a high challenge level that required extreme precision. On the Wii? Monkey Ball has been incredibly dumbed down with the levels gimped to make them navigable with Wii-mote tilting, with most of the game's focus turned towards churning out a very high number of very shitty "party games" to provide a bullet point on the back of the box.

So I pose this question: Is the Wii the worst system EVER for the serious gamer? I think it is. It's certainly the system that I've gotten the least enjoyment out of, and I've had every major system dating back to 8-bit.
 
SilverSliver

I really want to get rid of ours. My wife plays it once a month, so I guess that justifies it being out on the main TV.
 
CMadki4

Gave mine to my parents. They love it! :D It's a niche console for sure.
 
Dallows

Sister gave me hers. Used it very very slightly. Not very much anymore.
 
Nytegard

I hardly use it. I think the only games I've actually beaten on it (excluding the Virtual Console) is Punchout and New Super Mario Bros. There are only a few other games on it I've actually played with any interest (Zack & Wiki, Harvey Birdman, A Boy and His Blob), but for the most part, I use it mainly for the Virtual Console. Even then, Nintendo has been releasing fewer and fewer classics, and more and more forgettable Original games.
 
Ours gets used several times a week, but mostly by the kids. The wife digs the workout programs. They're also pretty fun for entertaining. They're definitely not XB/PS3 competitors, so I'm not surprised if they don't get as much traction on a forum like this, where people are generally more interested in "realism" types of games.
 
naninani

Thus far, SMG2 and Sin & Punishment have stayed my Wii's execution in the short term.
With dynamite titles like Xenoblade and The Last Story possibly not seeing the light of day over here, the clock may have been punched.
It was a good run...
 
eon

i have NEVER even played a Wii, not even for half a minute. I've seen others play it and it doesnt interest me in the least. I am not 8 years old anymore.
 
anonmoniker

Mozex said:
Stop buying so many games you don't like.
I get games that seem good in theory but then they disappoint me. Like, I'm not going to pass on A Boy and His Blob or Nights because I loved the originals, but then these new versions are terrible and nothing like the previous games. I didn't realize these types of games made up pretty much my entire Wii library until today though.

Part of the problem that just dawned on me is that a Wii "8" is more like a "6" on the other systems or PC. You'd think this game was pretty good based on this review:

http://wii.ign.com/articles/950/950897p1.html

but it's actually pretty crappy.
 
I thought people stopped comparing the Wii to 360/PS3 years ago .... it's a different target audience. Games are going to be difference quality. it's like saying the IP is a replacement for the PS3.
 
Javvis

The Wii is the only console I never bought ...however I may purchase one in the future to play my Gamecube games on. I really hate the Wii controller !
 
I picked up a Wii lasy year, modded it, played it for a little while and sold it.

It's a neat system, no doubt, but it just didn't hold my interest for very long. For parties and stuff though, it was always a hit. The rest of the time, it was collecting dust.
 
I bought one back when it first came out and put a fair amount of time into it with Zelda, Smash Bros., and Mario Kart. The last game I bought was Punch Out, which was fun for a week or two.

However, because it's one of the only systems that does split-screen multiplayer, we play it a lot when I travel home to see old friends. 4-player Smash Brothers and Mario Kart (including older ones via Wii-ware) are still a ton of fun.
 
huxley

SilverSliver said:
I really want to get rid of ours. My wife plays it once a month, so I guess that justifies it being out on the main TV.
Your wife only plays you once a month and you still get to be in the tv room zinnnggg!
 
HBC has earned our Wii exponentially more playtime, but it still = FAIL compared to our 360 and Ps3 playtime. I did just finally pick up a CC so I could do some SNES emulating on it, and I was enjoying TvC before MvC3 came out, but otherwise.....haven't been a real diehard Wii fan other than Resident Wiivil 4.

Anyone can gripe about the laundry list of Wii shortcomings, but good God games are ugly as hell in 480p on that system. I can't cope with it, it's just too disgusting. I can only play Wii games for a little bit of time before graphically I'm just embarrassed. I'm digging Other M so far, but it's fuzzy and washed out looking. The only Wii game I can say stands the test of time graphically still is Super Paper Mario.

I've never been a graphics whore; I loved the Saturn a lot more and a lot longer than most people despite it's best games having piss poor 3D compared to the PSX. Burning Rangers, NiGHTS, Panzer Dragoon Zwei....all great games, and I dealt with the chunky boxy graphics. Nowadays I guess I'm so spoiled on everything at 720p minimum (in most cases 1080p) on 360 and Ps3 so I load up the Wii and it's like putting on a pair of eyeglasses with petroleum jelly on the lenses. Pure mush, poor definition, poor colors. SMG 1 and 2 are good looking games too, but again ~ the 480p lock on a 46" is such an eyesore.
 
Tigerblade

And this is why I think Nintendo are fucked next gen. Who in their right mind is gonna buy a HD Wii with the same god damn rehashed to hell first party titles?

The only time ours gets used is if the kids wanna play Just Dance, NSMB or DKC. I thought Kirby may have had some decent play time but they got bored. Ironically 3 of those 4 games hardly use the motion part of the controller....but now they are used to Kinect and Move the Wii seems very limited for something it is renowned for.

Handheld only future for Nintendo anyone? Could be a distinct possibility if they bomb next round of home consoles.

EDIT - any chance of sticking a poll on this thread? Be interesting to see the results.......
 
sethmo

I bought a used Wii off a friend that wouldn't read discs for $50, spent $13 on a new laser, and it works fine now. I use it maybe once or twice a month to play Wii Sports with friends. A local bar here is having a Wii bowling tournament soon, so I gotta practice lol
 
B2BigAl

I put homebrew on mine, which provided about a weeks worth of entertainment from the thing. That's the only play it has seen since I bought it on release date, however long ago that was.
 
I'm curious how the Wii's future will be impacted by Kinect and Move. Granted it seems like everyone who ever wanted one should have one...but hell, the PS2 is still selling thousands of systems each week.
 
junior_mint

don't hate on the WII. WII had the best exclusives last year with the release of Galaxy 2, Donkey Kong Country, Kirby, Goldeneye.

The system is outdated but the games are great very challenging and fun. The graphics are not in HD but with a composite cable the games look great.
 
junior_mint said:
The system is outdated but the games are great very challenging and fun. The graphics are not in HD but with a composite cable the games look great.
I won't dis the games in this case, but they don't look great by any stretch of the imagination EXCEPT if you're running them on a normal 4:3 SDTV or an HDTV that's under 26". Otherwise the only way they could look great would be if you don't have the other systems or a PC to compare them to.
 
Maximuss

I'm gonna buy one soon as I want to play some old GC games and Zelda.
Dolphin doesn't always cut it.
 
Nettwerk

Giving my nephew my modded wii tomorrow since I don't use it and he can play it in his room now if someone is watching tv downstairs.
 
krameriffic

My brother stole mine and hocked it at a pawn shop and I didn't even notice/give a damn. That's how highly I think of the Wii.

Sadly he left all the games, which now sit idly and purposelessly in my entertainment center.
 
PuppettMaster001

Had mine for about two years and it has only been powered on for about 30 hours. It was turned on briefly when Monster Hunter was released but I enjoyed the PSP version much more so the Wii sits untouched again.
 
Tigerblade

junior_mint said:
don't hate on the WII. WII had the best exclusives last year with the release of Galaxy 2, Donkey Kong Country, Kirby, Goldeneye.
The best exclusives?

Goldeneye? Really? It also depends what part of the world you live on for Kirby, it was only just released in Europe. That aside it was ok but hardly in the best bracket. DKC was better than Kirby but again....hardly the best and nowhere near NSMB IMO. I'll semi give you Mario Galaxy 2 but I'm thinking I must be one of the only ppl getting sick of Mario 64 part 16.

If you seriously think those titles are the best exclusives then I suggest you play some PS3/360 games.
 
AudioCow

For me it's a $250 NES/SNES/Netflix box. So I'm happy I made the impulse buy when they were scarce.
 
Tigerblade said:
Goldeneye? Really?
QFT. Look I loved Goldeneye on the N64 as much any anybody and I sunk a ridiculous amount of hours and hours into that game, but Goldeneye does not hold up well these days IMHO. Everything Goldeneye has in multiplayer can be found in any of the Timesplitters titles, and TS looks a lot better than GE.

junior_mint - doesn't touting an N64 game as one of the best games on the Wii make you throw up a little in your mouth?

Tigerblade said:
I'm thinking I must be one of the only ppl getting sick of Mario 64 part 16.
No, I am also. I'm pretty well sick of Mario period. I'm not sick of Link or Samus yet, but I think Mario has severely oversaturated Nintendo consoles. I know he's the head cheese on the name recognition front, but come on. Something new already. I grew up with Mario. Don't really care much about Mario today like I did 20+ years ago. :eek: Not that it matters though ~ Nintendo has turned into the Apple of videogames. They do whatever they want, their fans buy it up in droves, their profits are through the roof, and if you don't like what they're doing, they don't give a shit.
 
Neveryone says how Nintendo is screwed every generation but yet they are still here and if anything the Wii has shown that people do not want to spend big $$$ for a console for their kids.......I am pretty sure that MS and Sony are taking note, I mean after all they did pretty much copy Nintendo's motion control idea (abiet implimented differently and expanded upon in the case of MS)

The Wii is the ONLY console that can play 100% of all their previous console games on the market (except for the gameboy player or other specialized games requiring adapers not supported by the Wii)

I am willing to bet that the next xbox will be doing that as well. I am going to guess that since Sony's security model got completely blown open, they will not.
 
Setan

I'll join this club. I bought one a few months after launch cause my wife and I got sucked into the Wii Sports (bowling) hype. Then the lack of depth destroyed that fun. Bought a handful of games and none ever kept my attention. It's been packed away for over a year and I just brought it out to give to my parents where it now just sits at there house for about a year no being used.

Very disappointing console and no way would I consider the next iteration Nintendo offers up.
 
YeuEmMaiMai said:
Neveryone says how Nintendo is screwed every generation but yet they are still here and if anything the Wii has shown that people do not want to spend big $$$ for a console for their kids
I call BS on that. ;)
The Wii isn't the parents answer to the question "what console to buy my kids, I don't want to spend lots of $$$". A $99 Ps2 offers a lot more games than a Wii.

The Wii has sold like it has because it's the only one of it's kind. (or it was). The Wii was marketed and catered to non-gamers, from kids to women to the elderly.
Kinect and Move are hoping to nip at that marketshare, but (IMHO) it's too little too late AND I consider both products as NEGATIVES, not positives. I wanted a Wii, I bought one. If I had no consoles and was on any fences, I wouldn't be buying a 360 or Ps3 because of Kinect or Move - I would buy a 360 or Ps3 because they have more games I'm interested in, both have superior online features (compared to the Wii), both have graphics that are better to the nth degree than the Wii, and both use [gasp] controllers that you don't swing around.

YeuEmMaiMai said:
The Wii is the ONLY console that can play 100% of all their previous console games on the market (except for the gameboy player or other specialized games requiring adapers not supported by the Wii)
If you have a Gamecube controller and a Gamecube memory card.

YeuEmMaiMai said:
I am willing to bet that the next xbox will be doing that as well. I am going to guess that since Sony's security model got completely blown open, they will not.
No. 360 started being touted as "backwards compatible", then they implemented the lists/updates, then eventually they just shat on the idea altogether and said "here, pay x dollars to download the old game if you want to play it again....you can't just pop in the Xbox disc anymore". 360 is a massive fail on BC but honestly most of the great Xbox games have 360 sequels; the other ones I'd want are either available as Originals (Black) or are not available at all so I'm just SOL (Otogi, Otogi 2).

Ps3 BC has been a circus. First the consoles fully supported it because the EE hardware was included in the Ps3. Then they cut corners to save $$$ and implemented software BC. Software BC never worked, so they cut that out completely to save more $$$.

Will either company put BC in the next consoles? Probably not. I'd say they just cut their losses (which they've already done), people don't expect BC right now if they buy a console, so they won't put it in there anymore. I've always found BC to be nothing more than a novel idea anyway; I don't ditch my old consoles anymore, I still have my modded PsOne and my slim Ps2, and when the next Ps and Xbox come out I'll still have a Ps3 and a 360.

On the other side of the fence - Nintendo never really touted BC on the Wii. They added it, and said it was there....but they didn't stick it as a bullet point on the box like Sony always used to do.
 
Vermillion

Oldie said:
They're definitely not XB/PS3 competitors, so I'm not surprised if they don't get as much traction on a forum like this, where people are generally more interested in "realism" types of games.
Bingo! Give Oldie a kewpie doll!

My wife and I love our Wii. It's games she can play with me but it also has games that I want like the Mario Galaxy games, Metroid games, and Zelda games. Plus you can't go wrong with DKC, Mario Kart, SMB, and the Mario Party games.

I don't play favorites with consoles. I buy them to play the games they offer because they offer me enjoyment and I actually want to play the game. I don't own a PS3 (yet) or an Xbox 360 (never). Guess what? I haven't missed jack by not having those two systems. I'll get a PS3 in the future for BluRay and so I can play the new Final Fantasy games but our Wii will continue to get plenty of use.
 
zero2dash said:
I call BS on that. ;)
The Wii isn't the parents answer to the question "what console to buy my kids, I don't want to spend lots of $$$". A $99 Ps2 offers a lot more games than a Wii.

The Wii has sold like it has because it's the only one of it's kind. (or it was). The Wii was marketed and catered to non-gamers, from kids to women to the elderly.
Kinect and Move are hoping to nip at that marketshare, but (IMHO) it's too little too late AND I consider both products as NEGATIVES, not positives. I wanted a Wii, I bought one. If I had no consoles and was on any fences, I wouldn't be buying a 360 or Ps3 because of Kinect or Move - I would buy a 360 or Ps3 because they have more games I'm interested in, both have superior online features (compared to the Wii), both have graphics that are better to the nth degree than the Wii, and both use [gasp] controllers that you don't swing around.

If you have a Gamecube controller and a Gamecube memory card.


No. 360 started being touted as "backwards compatible", then they implemented the lists/updates, then eventually they just shat on the idea altogether and said "here, pay x dollars to download the old game if you want to play it again....you can't just pop in the Xbox disc anymore". 360 is a massive fail on BC but honestly most of the great Xbox games have 360 sequels; the other ones I'd want are either available as Originals (Black) or are not available at all so I'm just SOL (Otogi, Otogi 2).

Ps3 BC has been a circus. First the consoles fully supported it because the EE hardware was included in the Ps3. Then they cut corners to save $$$ and implemented software BC. Software BC never worked, so they cut that out completely to save more $$$.

Will either company put BC in the next consoles? Probably not. I'd say they just cut their losses (which they've already done), people don't expect BC right now if they buy a console, so they won't put it in there anymore. I've always found BC to be nothing more than a novel idea anyway; I don't ditch my old consoles anymore, I still have my modded PsOne and my slim Ps2, and when the next Ps and Xbox come out I'll still have a Ps3 and a 360.

On the other side of the fence - Nintendo never really touted BC on the Wii. They added it, and said it was there....but they didn't stick it as a bullet point on the box like Sony always used to do.
PS2 was alrady saturated in the market place when the Wii came out.........so even with it being $99 it was never going to outsell the Wii...out of the 3 consoles the Wii is the most family friendly one out there and allowed people to play their NGC games and use most of the accessories.that came with the console... There is a reason why most games are catered towards children on that console.......

and yes Nintendo DID tout the system as being BC compatable to the NGC..

with the Wii closing in on 90 million units....I would think the sales figures back me up.....
 
Tigerblade

YeuEmMaiMai said:
allowed people to play their NGC games and use most of the accessories.that came with the console... There is a reason why most games are catered towards children on that console.......
All 20mill worldwide? wow

The next Nintendo home console will get nowhere near 90mill. That's nailed on.
 
