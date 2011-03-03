The "My Wii is a Doorstop" club

anonmoniker
Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 18, 2010
- Messages
- 718
Anyone else own a Wii but just find it completely uncompelling as a system? I decided to give it a spin today and I was shocked when I organized/prioritized my games. Out of my 49 Wii games, I have beaten two of them. Two. My rate on the PS3/360/PC is more like 80% completion. About five of the incomplete games are good quality coop games like Donkey Kong that are unfinished because my wife is busy. And there are about five more games like Muramasa and Sin&Punishment that are AAA games that I haven't finished out of my own negligence.
But the largest group by far, I've realized, is games that just aren't up to the modern standards of gaming and weren't worth the time to beat. Waggle garbage like No More Heroes, etc. The Wii as a system doesn't help matters, with its terrible controller, terrible graphics, and lack of HD support. Many franchises have been hurt by Nintendo's direction. I'll use Super Monkey Ball as an example. The original on the Gamecube was a great game with a high challenge level that required extreme precision. On the Wii? Monkey Ball has been incredibly dumbed down with the levels gimped to make them navigable with Wii-mote tilting, with most of the game's focus turned towards churning out a very high number of very shitty "party games" to provide a bullet point on the back of the box.
So I pose this question: Is the Wii the worst system EVER for the serious gamer? I think it is. It's certainly the system that I've gotten the least enjoyment out of, and I've had every major system dating back to 8-bit.
But the largest group by far, I've realized, is games that just aren't up to the modern standards of gaming and weren't worth the time to beat. Waggle garbage like No More Heroes, etc. The Wii as a system doesn't help matters, with its terrible controller, terrible graphics, and lack of HD support. Many franchises have been hurt by Nintendo's direction. I'll use Super Monkey Ball as an example. The original on the Gamecube was a great game with a high challenge level that required extreme precision. On the Wii? Monkey Ball has been incredibly dumbed down with the levels gimped to make them navigable with Wii-mote tilting, with most of the game's focus turned towards churning out a very high number of very shitty "party games" to provide a bullet point on the back of the box.
So I pose this question: Is the Wii the worst system EVER for the serious gamer? I think it is. It's certainly the system that I've gotten the least enjoyment out of, and I've had every major system dating back to 8-bit.