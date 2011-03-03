The "My Wii is a Doorstop" club

I call BS on that.The Wii isn't the parents answer to the question "what console to buy my kids, I don't want to spend lots of $$$". A $99 Ps2 offers a lot more games than a Wii.The Wii has sold like it has because it's the only one of it's kind. (or it). The Wii was marketed and catered to non-gamers, from kids to women to the elderly.Kinect and Move are hoping to nip at that marketshare, but (IMHO) it's too little too late AND I consider both products as NEGATIVES, not positives. I wanted a Wii, I bought one. If I had no consoles and was on any fences, I wouldn't be buying a 360 or Ps3 because of Kinect or Move - I would buy a 360 or Ps3 because they have more games I'm interested in, both have superior online features (compared to the Wii), both have graphics that are better to the nth degree than the Wii, and both use [gasp] controllers that you don't swing around.If you have a Gamecube controller and a Gamecube memory card.No. 360 started being touted as "backwards compatible", then they implemented the lists/updates, then eventually they just shat on the idea altogether and said "here, pay x dollars to download the old game if you want to play it again....you can't just pop in the Xbox disc anymore". 360 is a massive fail on BC but honestly most of the great Xbox games have 360 sequels; the other ones I'd want are either available as Originals (Black) or are not available at all so I'm just SOL (Otogi, Otogi 2).Ps3 BC has been a circus. First the consoles fully supported it because the EE hardware was included in the Ps3. Then they cut corners to save $$$ and implemented software BC. Software BC never worked, so they cut that out completely to save more $$$.Will either company put BC in the next consoles? Probably not. I'd say they just cut their losses (which they've already done), people don't expect BC right now if they buy a console, so they won't put it in there anymore. I've always found BC to be nothing more than a novel idea anyway; I don't ditch my old consoles anymore, I still have my modded PsOne and my slim Ps2, and when the next Ps and Xbox come out I'll still have a Ps3 and a 360.On the other side of the fence - Nintendo never really touted BC on the Wii. They added it, and said it was there....but they didn't stick it as a bullet point on the box like Sony always used to do.