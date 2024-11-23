'The Mountain' deadlifts a record-breaking 283PB of storage at SC24

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 11,979
“Phison’s PCIe Gen5 enterprise-grade devices can hold 122.88TB each and promise a sequential read speed of up to 14,600 MB/s and a sequential write speed of up to 3,200 MB/s. They also promise a random read performance of 3,000K 4K IOPS and 35K random write 16K IOPS. Our back-of-a-napkin calculation indicates that these huge-capacity D205V drives weigh less than 0.44 pounds (200g) each.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...icks-up-996-pounds-452kg-of-phison-128tb-ssds
