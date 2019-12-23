The most important PC games of the decade

Without Fallout 3 or New Vegas this list is illegitimate. "We write all the time about the best games you can play on PC, but the end of the decade is an invitation to examine which games have changed PC gaming itself. This list of 25 is our memory of games that continue to matter for their themes, for their impact on the business or technology of games, for reshaping the relationship between players and developers, for having formed a new genre, or for failing spectacularly. Not all of these games released between 2010 and 2019—following one of the biggest trends of this decade, some PC games have had tectonic effects on our hobby long after their launch day." https://www.pcgamer.com/the-pc-games-of-the-decade/