The Metaverse Begins: NVIDIA Omniverse Open

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
7,138
“NVIDIA Omniverse isn’t just a breakthrough in graphics — it’s a platform that’s setting the new standard for design and real-time collaboration across all industries.

Users can download the platform directly from NVIDIA and run on any NVIDIA RTX-enabled GPU. Learn more about NVIDIA Omniverse and download the open beta today.”

https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/2020/12/15/omniverse-open-beta-available/
 
