The Memory Area Network At The Heart Of IBM’s Power10

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
6,155
"Bill Starke, the chief architect of the Power10 chip, had something between a good laugh and a mild cardiac arrest – had we hacked into his laptop? – in reading our suggestions about bringing something like Parallel Sysplex to Power10 back in June, especially when we suggested that IBM could span 6,144 cores and up to 2 PB of memory in a giant, wonking, shared memory NUMA system using current Power9 chips. As it turns out, the Power10 actually has 51-bit physical addressing and a cluster of its processors can indeed see an address space that is 2 PB in size – if enough nodes with enough DDR memory slots are lashed together in the right way.

As far as we know, no other CPU out there can do that. The current “Cascade Lake” and “Cooper Lake” Xeon SP processors have 46-bit physical addressing (64 TB) and 48-bit virtual addressing (256 TB) – and the value of the latter is questionable. Intel’s Xeon SPs have more than just one memory bottleneck, but three: too few memory controllers, which limits both memory capacity and memory bandwidth at the socket level, and memory addressability, which limits the capacity (and therefore the bandwidth) across multiple sockets in a shared memory system using either symmetric multiprocessing (SMP) or non-uniform memory access (NUMA) clustering."

https://www.nextplatform.com/2020/09/03/the-memory-area-network-at-the-heart-of-ibms-power10/
 
G

GiGaBiTe

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 26, 2013
Messages
1,268
NUMA is indeed great at scaling processor and memory capacity. What isn't so great is latency across the NUMA network, especially if under heavy load. If a processor needs to access some bit of memory in a rack, 20 racks down, LUL good luck.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top