I want to know what happened before the penguins "evolved" to be able to propel the feces.



Did all the babies die from infection? If so, then how did they evolve? If not, then why would they need to evolve?



Was anybody there to see what it was like before they evolved or during the evolution process?



Are there any fossilized remains that they can point to to show that there was evolution?



Or maybe these penguins were designed this way from the beginning.