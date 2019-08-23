The Mandalorian- new Disney+ Star Wars series

The drama series from Jon Favreau stars Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones) as a lone gunfighter in the Outer Rim and takes place three years after the events in Return of the Jedi (so after the fall of the Galactic Empire, but before the rise of the First Order)...also starring the series is Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Gina Carano (Deadpool), Nick Nolte (Cape Fear), Carl Weathers (Rocky) and Emily Swallow (The Mentalist)…the debut season costs a reported $100 million to make and consists of eight episodes

The price for the new Disney+ streaming service starts at $6.99 a month...The Mandalorian will be released on Disney+ on Nov. 12th...

 
Felt pretty good about that trailer. It'd be even cooler if the Pedro Pascal as the Mandalorian was a fake out and it was actually Nick Nolte under that mask.
 
wow production values look off the chart!!...if I didn't know better I'd think it was a new Star Wars theatrical movie...imagine how glorious this is going to look in 4K/HDR...let's hope they introduce the Darksaber (black-bladed lightsaber) from Clone Wars in this...
 
The characters look strong and interesting. IG88 is a nice treat to fans as well.
 
The cinematography feels very Rogue One-ish which is a good thing. Just enough fan fare while getting us excited for new characters and locations. Seems to do away with the SJWness that has plagued Star Wars rescently.

This seems to have strong male characters, frightened woman and sexy Twi'lek which is would have been blasphemy in Episode 8.
 
SilverSliver said:
Dark Star Wars is more interesting to watch. Rogue One was great. Motherfuckin Stormtrooper heads on motherfuckin pikes in a Disney Star Wars movie? Sign me up.
more like Stormtrooper helmets on a spike (no heads)...Disney won't allow decapitated heads in one of their kid friendly movies or TV series...
 
im not even a star wars fan but god damn, that looked fucking amazing.

count me in.

the music and everything, wow.
 
polonyc2 said:
more like Stormtrooper helmets on a spike (no heads)...Disney won't allow decapitated heads in one of their kid friendly movies or TV series...
Well it looks like they cut a guy in half at 1:15, even if they don't show it, so maybe not a stretch to suggest those are have heads in them.
 
On second thought, that would be hard to suggest without a bunch of blood and meat on the sticks.
 
Star Wars was never exceptionally violent and gory, nor does it need to be. It isn't even proper sci fi. Sometimes people blow it out of proportion and expect too much from it.

That being said this looks decent. Not a huge Star Wars fan but if it feels more like Rogue One and less like the two recent main line movies I'll be interested.
 
the trailer looks amazing... heck im excited for this now. butttttttttttttt all of their trailers have been amazing with some mIxEd results. I think the only star wars movie i still like after multiple viewings is Rogue One.

as a great man once said "fool me once, shame on me- fool you twice, err... you are a fool."
 
another great thing is that the Disney+ service costs only $6.99 a month...and that includes 4K, Dolby Vision, Atmos support...plus four simultaneous streams, up to 7 profiles and commercial-free viewing...that's a crazy low price for all that

Disney also announced that Ewan McGregor will be reprising his iconic role as Obi-Wan Kenobi for a new series on Disney+...the series takes place eight years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, where we last saw Obi-Wan delivering the infant Luke Skywalker to his Tatooine homestead...the show will follow Obi-Wan as he watches over the hidden son of Anakin Skywalker and his wife Padme...

https://deadline.com/2019/08/obi-wa...g-next-year-all-scripts-ready-d23-1202703228/
 
polonyc2 said:
another great thing is that the Disney+ service costs only $6.99 a month...and that includes 4K, Dolby Vision, Atmos support...plus four simultaneous streams, up to 7 profiles and commercial-free viewing...that's a crazy low price for all that

Disney also announced that Ewan McGregor will be reprising his iconic role as Obi-Wan Kenobi for a new series on Disney+...the series takes place eight years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, where we last saw Obi-Wan delivering the infant Luke Skywalker to his Tatooine homestead...the show will follow Obi-Wan as he watches over the hidden son of Anakin Skywalker and his wife Padme...

https://deadline.com/2019/08/obi-wa...g-next-year-all-scripts-ready-d23-1202703228/
Well it will be 6.99 until they feel they have adequately crushed the competition. Then it like netflix before them will drive up by a couple bucks a year without end.
 
I thought it was an animated series up to the 30 sec mark. Looks decent though for s Star Wars flick which doesn't say much.
 
ChadD said:
Well it will be 6.99 until they feel they have adequately crushed the competition. Then it like netflix before them will drive up by a couple bucks a year without end.
Even if it goes up to $10 in a couple years it will be a damn good price. Netflix wants $16 a month for the same service.
 
naib said:
another streaming service....
Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime.... at some point you sort of have to go "no thankyou"
If you are subscribing to all of them at once you're doing it wrong. That said, yes, its starting to get to be a lot. WB has their own service coming out next year. At some point having so many various services will be unsustainable and the market will have to find a way to correct itself.
 
Just let it die in peace already, the real Star Wars, written and directed by George Lucas, started with the Phantom Menace (a masterpiece compared to the Disney sequels) and ended with Return of the Jedi.
 
wyqtor said:
Just let it die in peace already, the real Star Wars, written and directed by George Lucas, started with the Phantom Menace (a masterpiece compared to the Disney sequels) and ended with Return of the Jedi.
Empire Strikes back and Return of the Jedi were not directed by George Lucas. And while Lucas wrote the general stories and concepts, the screenplays are also largely credited to other people, as well.

Lucas has great ideas, but he's not really known for being a great director and especially not screenwriter.
 
chameleoneel said:
Empire Strikes back and Return of the Jedi were not directed by George Lucas. And while Lucas wrote the general stories and concepts, the screenplays are also largely credited to other people, as well.
Return might as well have been directed by him. Marquand was as much a director on Return as Tobe Hooper was on Poltergiest. Lucas told him what to shoot and how to shoot it.
 
the space Western vibe is strong with this, with a bit of Dark Tower Gunslinger
 
How the hell do you impale steel helmets on wooden stakes? Just asking. Because if this is the kind of iron clad logic we can expect from this series I'm already out.
 
SilverSliver said:
Dark Star Wars is more interesting to watch. Rogue One was great. Motherfuckin Stormtrooper heads on motherfuckin pikes in a Disney Star Wars movie? Sign me up. Now do an Old Republic series.
This. A show with Gus Fring, the Red Viper, a huge budget and a hard edge that surprisingly doesn't look like it's going to cater to kids and teens like the Rey/Ren Twilight-with-lightsabers trilogy?

This is now a party.
 
M76 said:
How the hell do you impale steel helmets on wooden stakes? Just asking. Because if this is the kind of iron clad logic we can expect from this series I'm already out.
I can see the Mandalorian just shooting an exit hole into each helmet to make it easier to put on the spike.
 
WarriorX said:
I can see the Mandalorian just shooting an exit hole into each helmet to make it easier to put on the spike.
I imagined the character sitting in the dust shooting holes in helmets one after another, like a worker at a factory. Now I already like him.
 
ok, this looks pretty sick. I always liked the anonymous badassness of the mandalorian bounty hunter types. and werner herzog in space? oh, this is gonna get weird (I hope) big fan of star wars, grew up at just the right time for the re-released original trilogy, was young enough to find the prequels tolerable at the time, and got super into the extended universe books. and yes, I even really liked force awakens/last jedi/rogue one. the only one I couldn't make it through was the holiday special lol. still haven't watched clone wars but I hear good things...
 
Zero or low confidence in Disney and Star wars.
Honestly SW fell to the bottom of the stack as far as sci fi goes in my view/experience.
I probably will get the service, and will check it out regardless.
They are also doing a Loki series (look forward to that, I love how the actor portays it. )
They are doing She Hulk, Ms. Marvel and MoonKnight? Or some such too..
 
