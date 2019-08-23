The Mandalorian- new Disney+ Star Wars series

ok, this looks pretty sick. I always liked the anonymous badassness of the mandalorian bounty hunter types. and werner herzog in space? oh, this is gonna get weird (I hope) big fan of star wars, grew up at just the right time for the re-released original trilogy, was young enough to find the prequels tolerable at the time, and got super into the extended universe books. and yes, I even really liked force awakens/last jedi/rogue one. the only one I couldn't make it through was the holiday special lol. still haven't watched clone wars but I hear good things...