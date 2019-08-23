The Mandalorian- new Disney+ Star Wars series

The drama series from Jon Favreau stars Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones) as a lone gunfighter in the Outer Rim and takes place three years after the events in Return of the Jedi (so after the fall of the Galactic Empire, but before the rise of the First Order)...also starring the series is Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Gina Carano (Deadpool), Nick Nolte (Cape Fear), Carl Weathers (Rocky) and Emily Swallow (The Mentalist)…the debut season costs a reported $100 million to make and consists of eight episodes
The price for the new Disney+ streaming service starts at $6.99 a month...The Mandalorian will be released on Disney+ on Nov. 12th...
