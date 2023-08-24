modi123
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Sep 6, 2006
- Messages
- 6,889
Sort of had me at "survival crafting game set in the Fourth Age of Middle-earth" though the publisher - Free Range Games - doesn't have a super big back log of games I am willing to give a 'minecraft meets LotR' a go.
(Though, unfortunately, on Epic and not Steam)
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=270uflOMbMk
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/the-lord-of-the-rings-return-to-moria-f01344
(Though, unfortunately, on Epic and not Steam)
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=270uflOMbMk
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/the-lord-of-the-rings-return-to-moria-f01344