official description: The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is the first video game to be born out of the new fellowship forged between Daedalic Entertainment and Middle-earth Enterprises, with scope for more new experiences in the future. This new action adventure title will remain true to the vision laid out in J.R.R Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings and will also explore new events and details related to Gollum’s journey. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be powered by Unreal Engine



Gollum arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2022...



