The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Launches This Week With NVIDIA DLSS 3

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,485
Hmm, FSR3 and DLSS3 fight is getting fierce
"With such fast frame rates on many GPUs, you may want to enhance image quality with NVIDIA DLAA, an AI-based anti-aliasing mode that utilizes the same technology developed for DLSS. DLAA uses a native resolution image to maximize image quality, and in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum DLAA can be combined with DLSS Frame Generation for great image quality and excellent performance.
To make gameplay even more responsive, gamers with GeForce RTX or GeForce GTX 900 Series and newer GPUs can enable NVIDIA Reflex. This reduces system latency so your actions occur quicker, making single-player titles more responsive and enjoyable, and increasing your competitiveness in multiplayer matches. In The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, with Reflex activated, system latency is reduced by up to 56%.
If you want to experience The Lord of the Rings: Gollum with all the bells and whistles, or just want to know how it'll perform on your system, here are the official PC system requirements, featuring resolution, preset and frame rate info:"
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309040/...-gollum-launches-this-week-with-nvidia-dlss-3
