The Lift - Become a maintenance man in a massive, broken mega-structure

atarumoroboshi18
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 9, 2013
- Messages
- 406
The Lift
This one looks like all kinds of fun. You are re-awakened from cryo sleep to a broken facility teeming with impossibilities. You job is to fix the place up...all of it, even the broken lightbulbs and missing screws and get the place up and running. But you also need to piece together what the heck happened to everyone in the place while you do it. There's a pretty solid demo up and it looks like this could be one of the good ones to look out for!
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMn0w4uJ4b4
This one looks like all kinds of fun. You are re-awakened from cryo sleep to a broken facility teeming with impossibilities. You job is to fix the place up...all of it, even the broken lightbulbs and missing screws and get the place up and running. But you also need to piece together what the heck happened to everyone in the place while you do it. There's a pretty solid demo up and it looks like this could be one of the good ones to look out for!
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMn0w4uJ4b4