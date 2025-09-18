  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
The Lift - Become a maintenance man in a massive, broken mega-structure

A

atarumoroboshi18

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 9, 2013
Messages
406
The Lift

This one looks like all kinds of fun. You are re-awakened from cryo sleep to a broken facility teeming with impossibilities. You job is to fix the place up...all of it, even the broken lightbulbs and missing screws and get the place up and running. But you also need to piece together what the heck happened to everyone in the place while you do it. There's a pretty solid demo up and it looks like this could be one of the good ones to look out for!



View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMn0w4uJ4b4
 
Watched RCE play the demo. Looks okay, bit silly, could be fun time waster.
 
