The legendary Zilog Z80 CPU is being discontinued after nearly 50 years

If I had to guess (and this really is just a guess) I'd suspect it's completely to do with the archaic process it's built on.



Remember during covid when nobody could get electronics, car manufacturers got hit hard. Couldn't get engine computers. Once they got going again, companies like TSMC weren't too keen on building their parts because they're also on legacy processes.



But Tesla did fine in that department because they were using newer process, 7nm I think.



Comes down to running these old processes takes way too much resources when you could be focusing on the more modern ones. Except with respect to automotive, their engineers had no experience with newer processes. They figured they didn't need to so the expertise was not there. Result was it took a LONG time to get those car electronics.