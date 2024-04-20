The legendary Zilog Z80 CPU is being discontinued after nearly 50 years

https://www.techspot.com/news/10268...z80-microprocessor-after-almost-50-years.html
I wonder if it's due to demand falling below a threshold needed to sustain it, or the wafer maker retiring the ultra-legacy process it's being manufactured on.
According to Zilog's notification, Wafer Foundry Manufacturer (WFM) will cease accepting "last time buy" (LTB) orders for the remaining Z80 products in mid-June. Zilog will process and schedule LTB orders for the Z80 based on customers' demand, while WFM will provide actual delivery dates thereafter. Depending on the overall LTB demand, the company may impose stricter requirements on minimum and maximum quantities.
