The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

During today’s Direct presentation, Nintendo revealed The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, the franchise’s first game to follow as Princess Zelda herself as she embarks on an adventure to save the world from destruction...after Ganon bests Link in battle, Zelda is left to her own devices to battle hordes of monsters that descend upon the game’s take on Hyrule (which seems heavily inspired by 2019’s Link’s Awakening remake)

According to series producer Eiji Aonuma, Zelda will navigate and fight through the world somewhat differently in Echoes of Wisdom as she wields a magical staff known as the Tri Rod with the assistance of a fairy named Tri

Echoes of Wisdom hits the Switch systems on September 26th...


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=94RTrH2erPE
 
I’m not enthused and I am a fan. I didn’t think Link’s Awakening looked or played well, frankly, and this looks like more of the same. It was pure tedium. It is disappointing to see production values that look like something from the 3DS.

I would have rather seen a port of Twilight Princess or Windwaker HD.

This is clearly the last gasp of the Switch. Now, everything looks extremely antiquated. They need a new console desperately now. Only the actual gameplay can save this one, but I’m getting tired of this woefully outdated hardware.

I am glad they are continuing to develop games in the top down style of a Link Between Worlds, however.
 
The problem I have is that in this style game mindlessly bonking the enemies with your sword and cutting the grass for hearts and rupees is a necessity for me. No sword!

Also, I personally dislike the plastic looking graphics. I can’t get immersed, everything is so toy like. The aesthetic doesn’t work for me. I will certainly give it a shot, however.
 
Look cute. Zelda has a huge female and casual gamer appeal.

Before, back when Nintendo had separate mobile consoles and TV consoles, the Zelda franchise was split in to more casual, simple releases on mobile, and more intense, serious adventures on the TV consoles.

Now that the switch does both, you get both sides of the Zelda coin. TOTK was the serious release, with sweeping orchestral swells and a cinematic story. Meanwhile this is more akin to the DS or GBA series.
 
Pretty much this. Also plenty of people prefer the older style Zeldas and the cartoonish graphics. It's not just Zelda that does this break. Metroid still has old side scrolling games and also an FPS line. Mario still cranks out side scrollers and also 3d games.
 
This is nothing like "old" Zelda, though.
 
This is Amazing feeling the only thing I don't like is the items selection UI for different items but it has to be transparent I guess to see what your doing in game.

I rather buy a Zelda that looks like a Zelda game which this does top down perspective. Don't own a Switch.
 
You can get the 8 Bit Link Amiibo for his classic costume (Hero Set), Smash Brothers Link for his Twilight Costume, Ocarina Link for his OoT gear, and they all look incredible in ToTk. They also drop helpful items. It is the first thing I do when I start a new game.

You can also get a bootleg set of cards that have transponders for all the Zelda amiibos.

I will not play a Zelda game without a green Link. 🤪

Edit: I think Hero Set Link is the best looking Link of the whole series, although sometimes I put the Ocarina pants on him to change it up.
 
