The Last Thing You Bought and Now Can't Live Without™

D

DPI

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 20, 2013
Messages
11,487
There are those rare products you buy and may not expect much of, but then turn out to be game changers. I'm curious what others have found.
 
XPOWER Powered Air Duster Vacuum. I used to go through throwaway air-duster cans like chewing gum. I tried a few expensive, rechargeable air dusters but they weren't powerful enough. Then I discovered this thing. Extremely powerful airflow with two speed settings, amazing for blowing out GPU's, PC components, mining rigs, or in the general direction of a dog/cat/kids that won't leave you alone.

https://www.amazon.com/XPOWER-Airrow-Multi-Use-Electric-Computer/dp/B01BI4UQK0/

51hJv5oDVKL._AC_SL1000_.jpg
 
maro

maro

Gawd
Joined
Aug 27, 2006
Messages
652
May seem small and trivial, but something like this saved my right wrist:

https://www.amazon.com/IMAK-A10165-...eywords=imak+ergo+beads&qid=1620365430&sr=8-2

Mine is called Imak ergoBeads and has lasted years. Unlike gel pads this one is filled with small plastic beads so it is both durable and washable. Pretty sure I bought it from CompUSA or Circuit City - it's THAT old. Long gaming sessions are impossible for me without it.
 
G

GoldenTiger

Fully [H]
Joined
Dec 2, 2004
Messages
20,754
Toss up between a nice memory foam mattress and my cherry mx brown mechanical keyboard that lets me type like I'm a kid again.
 
