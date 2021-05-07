The Last Thing You Bought and Now Can't Live Without™

XPOWER Powered Air Duster Vacuum. I used to go through throwaway air-duster cans like chewing gum. I tried a few expensive, rechargeable air dusters but they weren't powerful enough. Then I discovered this thing. Extremely powerful airflow with two speed settings, amazing for blowing out GPU's, PC components, mining rigs, or in the general direction of a dog/cat/kids that won't leave you alone.
Mine is called Imak ergoBeads and has lasted years. Unlike gel pads this one is filled with small plastic beads so it is both durable and washable. Pretty sure I bought it from CompUSA or Circuit City - it's THAT old. Long gaming sessions are impossible for me without it.